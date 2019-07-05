Call of Duty News: New Operation Apocalypse Z Begining Date Revealed Officially

Call of Duty

After such a long time Call of Duty is back with some new updates. Previously in the summer, the company has introduced an Operation known as Operation Spectre. But recently Call of Duty has announced some updates on their different social media handles about their upcoming operation.

Call of Duty posted in their official Twitter page about this:

Prepare for the Apocalypse. 2019.07.09. pic.twitter.com/SeIUy21sxq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 2, 2019

As you have read the caption in the above post about the release date. The release date of the next operation is 9th of July, confirmed by officials and the operation is going to be known as Operation Apocalypse. The term Apocalypse is referred to as the end of something. Regarding this, a lot of users are talking about on this new operation on Reddit that it should be the end of Call of Duty. But I don't think that this could be going to be happen.

The Operation Apocalypse Z will begin on the 9th of July only on PlayStation and will bring a brand new update in the game. In this update, players will find new maps for Zombie mode and some extra content update for Multiplayer and Blackout Mode. Alpha Omega is the new map that one can play for free in the Zombie Mode.

The zombie apocalypse arrives one week from today on PS4 as the undead take over Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout in Operation Apocalypse Z! We’ll have more intel and surprises to share as we count down to launch, along with more of what’s in store for the next chapter of the Zombies Aether story in “Alpha Omega”.

Said by Treyarch Studios in the official Reddit Post

As of now, the company has not shared many details about this new Operation but as only 4 days are left and you can expect the patch notes of this new update very soon.

