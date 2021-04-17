Call Of Duty: Warzone's Sykov is gloriously broken and needs a nerf

After the Sykov's stats and attachments were leaked for COD Warzone, players speculated that it would be the most powerful secondary in the game.

Not only were they right, but they, in fact, underestimated the Sykov's abilities. The latest addition to Warzone's weapon arsenal, the Sykov is a pistol that, on it's own, is perfectly acceptable, but combine it with a few perks, and players have the fastest TTK gun in the game.

Here's a detailed breakdown as to why the Sykov is broken and needs to be nerfed in COD: Warzone at the earliest possible opportunity.

Why Warzone's Sykov is unbalanced and needs a nerf

The Sykov can be unlocked by simply getting 4 kills with a pistol in either Warzone of Modern Warfare. Players must, however, complete their game, as quitting after getting the four kills without the game ending, will lead to a loss of progress.

Once players get their hands on the gun, they will quickly discover that it can hold an 80 round magazine and be used akimbo with the perk.

By getting 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Sykov, players can unlock the Akimbo perk, which truly turns the gun into a nightmare for other players.

The Akimbo Sykov boasts a TTK that's far below any other pistol or primary in the game

Armed with a 80 round clip and akimbo Sykov, players can wreak havoc across the server, as the gun makes it incredibly easy for even low-skilled players to level the playing field.

The Warzone community is already abuzz with calls for a nerf to the overpowered pistol - a sentiment that has been echoed by prominent members of the COD community, including Nickmercs and the like.

