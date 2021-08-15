Can Bethesda unveil Wolfenstein III at Quakecon 2021?

With Quakecon 2021 coming up, fans are eager to see the trilogy of Machine Games’ Wolfenstein series come to fruition.

Quakecon is the annual games showcase by Bethesda and associating studios. Quakecon 2021 is the first exclusive Bethesda event, following the Xbox buyout. Previous Quakecon has had many notable announcements including the Doom Eternal gameplay reveal and the Fallout 4 gameplay reveal behind closed doors.

While the announced schedule does not mention anything related to Wolfenstein, fans are hopeful for the third and final entry to the 2014 reboot.

#QuakeCon starts August 19! Join us online for three days packed with livestreams, tournaments, giveaways and more! Check out the full streaming schedule and more details: https://t.co/zBHs4kcuNZ pic.twitter.com/OujoZgk0jn — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) August 12, 2021

Can Wolfenstein III be announced at Quakecon 2021?

Wolfenstein pioneered the FPS genre back in the days. However, the series fell out of touch over time. From Raven software to Grey Matter Interactive (Treyarch Software), many developers have attempted to revitalize the series, but fell to the wayside. That is until Machine Games.

A small Swedish team, Machine Games, reimagined the Wolfenstein series as an alternate history where the Nazis won the Second World War and doubled down on the action-packed moments.

The New Order garnered massive success and revitalized the dormant series. Machine Games expanded the series with a prequel Wolfenstein: The Old Blood in 2015, as well as a sequel Wolfenstein: The New Colossus in 2017. Arcane Lyon developed Wolfenstein: Youngblood. However, that title received a mixed reception compared to the other.

Seven years ago, the allies made their move.

Happy birthday @Wolfenstein The New Order. pic.twitter.com/uLcqDVQbrz — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 20, 2021

Several Machine Games developers, as well as Pete Hines, the senior vice president of global marketing & communications at Bethesda Softworks, have hinted previously that a third mainline Wolfenstein game is coming.

It is estimated that the team started development on the third Wolfenstein game following the compilation of New Colossus in 2017 since Youngblood was primarily developed by Arkane Lyon. Considering Machine Games recently started development on a new IP, Indiana Jones, the conclusive chapter of Wolfenstein might be near compilation.

10 years of dual-wielding, hatchet-throwing, and Nazi-killing! In honor of @MachineGames' 10th anniversary, get up to 67% off on Wolfenstein titles! https://t.co/jr9AvFiaS2 pic.twitter.com/LcCfItM0kj — Wolfenstein (@wolfenstein) October 10, 2020

As such, the surprise announcement of Wolfenstein III seems quite plausible.

Will BJ Blazkowicz face-off against Mecha-Hitler in Wolfenstein III?

While BJ Blazkowicz killed an old senile Hitler, a bit anticlimactically in New Colossus, the developers have hinted towards a Mecha-Hitler boss fight in the third game. Mecha-Hitler first made an appearance in Wolfenstein-3D, and a modern era reboot of the infamous character seems inevitable.

Let's have a speculative look at the next Bethesda studio soon operating under the Xbox banner.



Machinegames is likely deep into development on Wolfenstein III running on id Tech 7, finishing the new trilogy. Open positions may suggest there is a 2nd team working on multiplayer. pic.twitter.com/KQ3mfA6VkR — Klobrille (@klobrille) October 6, 2020

After Youngblood put Blazkowicz’s twin daughters Jessie and Zofia at the forefront, Wolfenstein III is expected to shift the focus back to BJ Blazkowicz.

With Quakecon kicking off on August 19, 2021, fans are eager to see the next Wolfenstein game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji