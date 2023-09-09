Can buying and selling BGMI ID get you banned?

Many BGMI players look for a buyer for their ID after collecting various in-game cosmetics and rare items. Indeed, the rare collectables that they accumulate transform their ID into a lucrative asset. However, if you are looking forward to buying or selling a Battlegrounds Mobile India account, you should reconsider your decision, as you will come across various scammers on your way.

Many gamers are also curious about the developers’ take on trading an in-game account, an issue we will address in this article.

What are the consequences of buying/selling a BGMI account?

Rules of conduct of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Tencent Games)

To answer your question: The game does not allow you to trade a BGMI ID. In fact, you can face a strict penalty if you are found involved in buying or selling the same.

The game’s Rules of Conduct page states numerous rules and regulations that the developers expect their gamers to follow. It states:

You are not allowed to generate any profit using the game service without prior approval from KRAFTON.

The company further issues a warning regarding actions that will be taken against gamers attempting to trade their accounts.

Measures will be taken against the act of accessing accounts that are not in your possession and trading or selling the accounts or its game data without the company’s written approval.

Why are you not allowed to trade a BGMI ID?

There are countless reasons why the developers do not allow you to trade your in-game ID. To begin with, every account is for the personal use of their respective account holder. Sharing, gifting, or lending an ID is against the game’s terms of service.

There is also a thread where a BGMI ID trader can end up getting tricked, thus losing his money. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the person with whom one is trading an ID is trustworthy, as this trade falls beyond the domain of any sort of institution and is illegal.

Because of all these reasons and to preserve a healthy gaming environment, developers ensure to avoid any sort of such trade.

What are the penalties you would face if found trading your BGMI ID and violating other terms of use?

You may suffer some serious handicaps upon buying/selling a Battlegrounds Mobile India ID. One of them is a permanent ban on your in-game account. Here are the other penalties that one would face if found violating the game’s other terms of use:

Use, develop, advertise, trade, or distribute Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices: Permanent Ban

Usage of Another User’s Account / Restrict the usage of Account: Permanent Ban

Abusive Use of AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling): Permanent Ban

Disturbing Business Operations: Permanent Ban

Inappropriate Use of Profile Photo: 90-day ban

Abuse of Open Market Store Policies and Processes: Permanent ban

Trade/Sell Accounts: Permanent ban

You can check out these 10 BGMI content creators on YouTube in 2023 to know more about the top players in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community.