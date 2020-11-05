COD Warzone has been a gigantic success for Infinity Ward and Activision, despite its whale-sized updates that eat up entire 250GB hard drives. The game is undeniably made with attention and care that is reflected in its detailed environments, robust combat and the signature COD gunplay.

COD Warzone came out to extremely positive fan reception upon launch and has only gone from strength to strength with each new season. Activision couldn't be more satisfied with the results COD Warzone has turned up.

Activision has also seen plenty of success with Call of Duty Mobile, with the mobile gaming community praising the game for its arena-shooter modes such as TDM and Domination.

Having said that, the battle royale genre is still dominated in large part by PUBG Mobile, the incumbent. However, Activision has recently expressed an interest in bringing the COD Warzone experience to the mobile platform.

Can COD Warzone on mobile be a threat to PUBG Mobile?

COD Warzone is an unbelievably exciting spin on the standard BR formula, with intuitive systems such as the Gulag, which keeps players in the fight even after biting the dust.

COD Mobile's battle royale mode largely takes after the Blackout mode from Black Ops 4, and changing it up with Warzone's take on the genre could prove to be a major threat to PUBG Mobile.

Activision COO Daniel Alegre expressed an interest in expanding into the mobile game industry by bringing over more franchises to mobile devices.

Advertisement

He stated that "enabling Activision’s franchises on billions of mobile devices” is, by far, the company's biggest opportunity. He added that Activision sees "a big opportunity to further connect the mobile experience to what’s happening on console and PC and [this] includes Warzone”.

This is very exciting for fans as COD Warzone just might be the breath of fresh air that the increasingly stagnant BR genre on mobile needs.