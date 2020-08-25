Can Free Fire be played on PC without a graphics card?

Free Fire is the most popular battle royale game on the mobile platform in terms of downloads. The game's popularity is so high among the masses that many users even look for ways to play it on their PCs. However, not every user has a high-end PC, and many players use low-end desktops without a graphics card.

In this article, we discuss how players can run Free Fire on their PCs without a graphics card using specific emulators.

How to play Free Fire on PC without a graphics card

As mentioned above, users would have to use emulators to play Free Fire on a PC. One of the most well-known emulators that can be used to play the game is BlueStacks.

BlueStacks

Bluestacks (Image Courtesy: Bluestacks)

BlueStacks is one of the oldest and most popular emulators currently present in the market. Some of its best features are:

High FPS for smoother gameplay.

Ability to run multiple instances.

Recording of the gameplay with a single key.

Shooting mode, which enhances the experience while playing using the mouse.

Easy-to-customise controls.

Players can download the BlueStacks emulator from its official website.

How to download Free Fire on BlueStacks

Step 1: Open Google Play Store in the emulator and search for Free Fire.

Open Google Play Store in the emulator and search for Free Fire. Step 2: Click on the first option that appears and click on the download button.

Click on the first option that appears and click on the download button. Step 3: After the download and installation is completed, users can enjoy the game on their PCs.

Minimum Requirements of BlueStacks (Credits – bluestacks.com)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM. (Note that having 2GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM).

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up-to-date drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

There might be some lag while playing the game but users will overall have an immersive battle royale experience on their PC without a graphic card.