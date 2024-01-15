Can you get EA FC 24 TOTY cards from saved packs?

Only a few hours are left before the first EA FC 24 TOTY cards will be available in different packs. With TOTY warmups beginning today (January 15, 2024), it's widely expected that EA Sports will release certain special items. This has caused many to wonder if their saved store packs contain some of these items.

Many players store the packs they get within the game. These are earned via grinding weekly modes, completing different objectives, and more. Usually, the packs offered also vary in terms of their possible content. While all promo cards are quite popular, the EA FC 24 TOTY cards will have a greater demand. If EA Sports follows the same pattern, those who have saved at least some of their packs will reap the benefits soon.

Unless there's any pattern change, all players can get Team of the Year items from their stored packs.

How to get more EA FC 24 TOTY cards from packs?

There will likely be different methods of obtaining the promo cards that will be available in the packs. While there's currently no guaranteed way of getting them, the following tips and tricks will increase your chances.

Save packs that have an overall modifier. With the EA FC 24 TOTY cards being given higher overalls, it's always beneficial to save packs that guarantee walkouts from them.

Complete all fodder SBCs as long as you have enough fodder. This is one of the best times to empty the fodder stock of your club by doing as many challenges as possible. Special attention must be paid to the ones that reward tradeable packs.

Completing seasonal milestones will be another key element. The main TOTY items are expected to be available around the same time when Season 3 ends. There's also a good possibility that certain Honourable Mentions might be added to the seasonal rewards. To get them, you'll have to get sufficient XP and complete the milestones.

Players are also advised to look out for objectives. In FIFA 23, up to three Honourable Mentions cards were available by completing simple tasks when the TOTY promo went live. There's a high chance that EA Sports will repeat it once again.

Ultimately, getting the EA FC 24 TOTY cards will largely boil down to your luck (unless they're available via objectives/seasonal milestones/SBCs). That said, try to grind as much as possible over the next couple of weeks, as every additional pack you open might always contain a TOTY item.