Can you play Black Myth Wukong on Steam Deck?

Black Myth Wukong is already breaking multiple records within days of its launch. It has already reached over one million concurrent players on Steam. The game is currently available on PC and PlayStation 5 and receiving a lot of positive feedback from the players on both platforms.

However, many players wonder if they can play the game portably on their Steam Decks. If you're one of them, fortunately, the answer is yes, you can play Black Myth Wukong on Steam Deck. Nevertheless, playing this graphics-heavy game on a portable console can have some drawbacks.

How is Black Myth Wukong on Steam Deck?

This game takes a toll on graphics devices (Image via Game Science)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

A quick look at the Black Myth Wukong's Steam will make it quite apparent that the game has steep system requirements. Even on PCs with decent hardware, the game runs right on par. Getting the best possible performance of Wukong requires the most high-end GPUs currently available in the market.

Trending

Read More: Best skills for Ring of Fire spell in Black Myth Wukong

That's why it is not surprising to anyone that playing the game on a portable system like the Steam Deck will result in some compromises in terms of FPS and graphical fidelity. However, running the benchmark test for Black Myth Wukong on Steam has yielded quite impressive results. The game was constantly maintained at 57-40 FPS on the portable console.

With the right setting, you can play the game on Steam Deck (Image via Game Science)

However, these results are mostly for scenes outside of combat. During combat, the game does lose some frames. The average FPS goes down from 57 to 40 to 40-30 FPS. This drop can affect the flow of the gameplay because Black Myth's combat is extremely fast and demands precise player inputs.

Also read: Can you parry attacks in Black Myth Wukong?

The best way to guarantee constant performance on Steam is to ensure the graphics settings are low. Turning off GPU-heavy settings like ray tracing could also benefit the game's performance. Lastly, turn on settings like Frame Generation and Super Resolution to ensure you get the optimal performance of Black Myth Wukong on Steam.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback