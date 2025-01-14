If you are a fan of hack-and-slash RPG titles, Dynasty Warriors Origins could be a great pick for you. The game features stunning visuals alongside an interesting plot that can be extremely fun to play. While the game is currently only available for Digital Deluxe edition owners, it will go live for others on January 17, 2025. But will you be able to enjoy it on your beloved Xbox One? Let's find out.

The tenth installment of Koei Tecmo Games is available for every next-gen console including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it is not available for any previous-gen console like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Can you play Dynasty Warriors Origins on Xbox One using cloud services?

In today's time, both developers as well as gamers are shifting towards cloud gaming services. Following Nvidia's GeForce Now, Xbox launched its cloud gaming services in 2021. This comes as a part of the Xbox Game Pass's Ultimate subscription, which is priced at $19.99. Using this feature, many games that come out for Xbox Series X|S but are not supported on Xbox One can also be played on the console.

Unfortunately, Dynasty Warriors Origins is not a part of the long list of games that is supported on Xbox One even with the help of Xbox Cloud Gaming services.

Dynasty Warriors Origins can be played on just Xbox Series X/S (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Is Dynasty Warriors available on Game Pass?

As mentioned, Dynasty Warriors Origins will not be featured on the Xbox Game Pass as there is no official word about the same from the game's publishers and developers. This means it's less likely to be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Furthermore, none of the previous Dynasty Warriors titles have been a part of the Xbox Game Pass library. Hence, even though it can get featured here later, the chances of this happening are extremely low.

For now, your best bet would be to buy the game or wait for a sale where you can grab the game at a good price. You can learn more about Dynasty Warriors Origins's various editions here.

For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

