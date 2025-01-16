Can you play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Steam Deck?

The highly anticipated PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on January 23, 2025. This acclaimed title from Square Enix first debuted on the PlayStation 5 in February 2024, receiving significant acclaim for its vast open world, exceptional combat mechanics, and overall action RPG elements. Nevertheless, with the impending PC launch, a relevant question arises: will the game be playable on the Steam Deck?

The company has officially confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available on Steam Deck. This news is remarkable, as the opportunity to engage with the expansive world of "Gaia" on a portable device promises to be an intriguing experience.

Square Enix officially confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is playable on Steam Deck

On January 17, 2025, Square Enix revealed that players can delve into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on their Steam Decks following its PC port release on January 23, 2025. This allows for gameplay with the portable device from any location, enabling an enjoyable experience within the immersive world.

While the true performance can only be fully known through direct experience on the Steam Deck, the official gameplay reveal tells a positive story. The FF7 page on X shared a video where the game looks smooth while preserving a notable visual quality.

Nonetheless, the most superior visual experience can be achieved while playing this game on a PC, which can offer up to 120 FPS and a 4K resolution. In addition, the desktop version can showcase advanced lighting effects, enhanced environmental details, and more intricate textures. Players can also benefit from improved image quality through NVIDIA DLSS if they have access to it. Notably, VRR is supported as well.

Here are the PC system requirements for running the game at different graphics presets:

Minimum

Graphics quality : Low

: Low Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 CPU : Intel Core i3-8100

: Intel Core i3-8100 GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 FPS: 30

Recommended

Graphics quality : Medium

: Medium Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 FPS: 60

Ultra

Graphics quality : High

: High Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 CPU : Intel Core i7-10700

: Intel Core i7-10700 GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 FPS: 60

