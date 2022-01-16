Can you play God of War PC with Xbox controller?

Recent years have seen several PlayStation exclusive titles coming to PC, and God of War is possibly the biggest of them all. The game had been in development for over two years and was finally released on January 14. The arrival of Kratos on a new platform opens the gaming world to countless new players who have dreamt about playing the series.

God of War PC has brought many graphical improvements and features that make the game look significantly better than how it looked on the console. Given that the game was a PlayStation exclusive and is best enjoyed with a controller, players were worried if third-party controllers, especially Xbox controllers, could be used to play it.

God of War PC supports the third-party controllers

When asked by Game Informer regarding the possibility of people playing the game with an Xbox Controller, technical production manager of Santa Monica Matt DeWald stated:

"We even put in all the glyphs for you, so you don’t get confused by the button press. Yeah, we have no problems with that. You can even use a Switch controller here as well. You can definitely use any of the third-party controllers. We tried to add as many options as possible because why limit people who want to play the game?"

This version of the game would not be possible without their amazing team We want send a huge congratulations and thank you to Jetpack Interactive for their incredible work on the #GodofWarPC port!This version of the game would not be possible without their amazing team We want send a huge congratulations and thank you to Jetpack Interactive for their incredible work on the #GodofWarPC port! This version of the game would not be possible without their amazing team ❤ https://t.co/CrLmi9u4J0

When God of War came out three years back on PS4, it was quickly considered one of the best games that came out on the previous generation. The game refocused the series from the Greek pantheon of gods to Norse mythology.

Traversing the beautifully rendered world of Midgard, interacting with different objects, and slaying the mythical enemies are best experienced with a controller. The lack of restrictions regarding the choice lets players enjoy the game with whatever controller they already have on hand.

