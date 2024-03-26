Can you play South Park Snow Day couch co-op with split-screen multiplayer?

The launch of THQ Nordic's latest roguelike experience sees fans wonder if South Park Snow Day couch co-op is a thing. Modern gaming has swayed from the old-school local co-op with the advent of online multiplayer, as distance is no longer an issue for gaming.

Yet, there are moments when fans want to enjoy a co-op experience with their friends and family in the same room. Unfortunately, South Park Snow Day does not feature local co-op.

Can players enjoy South Park Snow Day couch co-op on one system?

The lack of South Park Snow Day couch co-op does hurt the experience (Image via THQ Nordic)

No, South Park Snow Day only offers an online option for players wanting to team up with their friends. This is done by hosting a session or joining other gamers using the Matchmaking option. Either way, couch co-op is a no-go, so players who want to buy South Park Snow Day for that perk will be disappointed.

Up to four players are supported in online co-op play. Since local co-op is not available, this means split-screen is not a thing either. Many may fondly reminisce about the days when retro games such as Mario Kart 64 offered split-screen so players in the same room could enjoy the experience together. Unfortunately, while a few modern games offer such an option, they are rare.

Furthermore, with online gaming having cemented itself as the de-facto mode of co-op play, local options have more or less become redundant now. This would have been a good opportunity for South Park Snow Day, given the popularity of the series, but that is not the case yet. THQ Nordic has not explained the lack of a South Park Snow Day couch co-op feature, so fans should dismiss any hopes for a future update.

Check out our South Park Snow Day review to see if it is worth a buy. Developed by Question LLC and published by THQ Nordic, the game is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.