Can you play South Park Snow Day couch co-op with split-screen multiplayer?

The launch of THQ Nordic's latest roguelike experience sees fans wonder if South Park Snow Day couch co-op is a thing. Modern gaming has swayed from the old-school local co-op with the advent of online multiplayer, as distance is no longer an issue for gaming.
Yet, there are moments when fans want to enjoy a co-op experience with their friends and family in the same room. Unfortunately, South Park Snow Day does not feature local co-op.
Can players enjoy South Park Snow Day couch co-op on one system?
No, South Park Snow Day only offers an online option for players wanting to team up with their friends. This is done by hosting a session or joining other gamers using the Matchmaking option. Either way, couch co-op is a no-go, so players who want to buy South Park Snow Day for that perk will be disappointed.
Up to four players are supported in online co-op play. Since local co-op is not available, this means split-screen is not a thing either. Many may fondly reminisce about the days when retro games such as Mario Kart 64 offered split-screen so players in the same room could enjoy the experience together. Unfortunately, while a few modern games offer such an option, they are rare.
Furthermore, with online gaming having cemented itself as the de-facto mode of co-op play, local options have more or less become redundant now. This would have been a good opportunity for South Park Snow Day, given the popularity of the series, but that is not the case yet. THQ Nordic has not explained the lack of a South Park Snow Day couch co-op feature, so fans should dismiss any hopes for a future update.
Check out our South Park Snow Day review to see if it is worth a buy. Developed by Question LLC and published by THQ Nordic, the game is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.