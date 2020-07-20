Can you play PUBG Mobile: Marching in India?

As is well-known, PUBG could not be released in China due to various reasons. Tencent Games then struck a deal with PUBG Corporation to publish the game in the country, after making the necessary changes.

After this deal, it was announced that they were looking to develop a mobile version of PUBG. Subsequently, two versions of the game were developed, one by TiMi Studio — which is a subsidiary of Tencent Games — and the other by LightSpeed & Quantum, an internal division of Tencent Games.

As mentioned above, there were two versions of the game that were released, with one bring PUBG: Army Attack (developed by TiMi Studios). It was later renamed PUBG Mobile: Marching, and featured arcade-style gameplay.

Also, due to the freeze of approval in China, Tencent in 2019 announced that they were not looking to publish PUBG Mobile in China, but instead re-release the game with a different title — Game for Peace.

Can users play PUBG Mobile: Marching in India?

The long answer cut short is that fans cannot play PUBG Mobile: Marching in India, or for that matter anywhere else in the world. The game was earlier available for players in specific countries, but the servers have since been closed, and there is no way to play the game. TiMi Studios has put up a tweet regarding the same, but it is not available right now.

Since the servers are not up and running, fans will not be able to play PUBG Mobile: Marching. Also, on the Tap Tap Store website, it was mentioned that the game is closed permanently.

PUBG Mobile: Marching on the TapTap Store

However, about a week back, a YouTuber named Nytrozen pointed out that on the TapTap Store, the text 'coming soon' was visible when players searched for the game, which got fans excited. There has, however, been no official confirmation or clarity on this matter till now. Also, the status of PUBG Mobile: Marching has now been changed to 'unavailable' on the TapTap Store.