Can't join Among Us lobbies that still have player slots left? Here is how you can fix that

Error messages are really annoying, especially when everything seems like it's fine.

In a game like Among Us, receiving these can be even more infuriating because there aren't many tools to troubleshoot. So when players receive a message saying "the game you tried to join is full," even when it shows room to join, it can leave them feeling upset.

But how can one solve this issue?

This issue occurs mostly because of server load. Among Us shot to popularity quite unexpectedly, and the servers tend to get overloaded at times. While the developers work on fixing the problem, there are some other reasons why this occurs as well.

How to fix the "The game you tried to join is full" error on Among Us

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

This error may also occur because most players start their lobby even when the total number of players is not met. If a player sees this message while joining, then there's a high chance that the host may have started the game already despite having spots for a few more players to join.

One of the most popular ways to sort this issue out is by waiting for 10 seconds till the refresh button appears. As soon as the button appears, players can click that button to refresh the list of servers. Joining a fresh lobby from this menu usually bypasses this error.

Image Credits: InnerSloth Studios

Advertisement

For those who don't wish to wait for 10 seconds, they can change the number of impostors in the filter menu a couple of times. This causes the refresh button to appear faster.

Issues like these can be really annoying. Especially when Among Us is so popular and such a great way to spend your time. Continuously facing these issues does tend to put the community off.

The way Among Us broke into the market caught everyone by surprise and the list of issues developers have had to deal with is exhaustive. Among these is also the problem of hackers running rampant.

Alright, wave 2 of anti-hacks are going out:

Wave 1 did fix impersonation, this is why the prominent hack now is just chat spam and mass despawn (black room)

Wave 2 should fix both of these. We'll see where we need to go from there. — Forest (@forte_bass) October 24, 2020

Btw, wave 2 is fully out. I am aware of some bugs, but it does seem like it was pretty effective.



Casual reminder that not all hacks as blocked, but banning or finding another room if you see a hacker should be viable again. — Forest (@forte_bass) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

These tweets indicate that the developers are actively working to resolve problems in the game. While anti-cheat systems are something that the developers can actively work on, server issues require scaling up infrastructure. Therefore, it may take some time before server-based issues are fixed.

As for the issues based upon user decisions like starting the game early, well that depends on the host.