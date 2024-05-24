"Cancel this and make TF3": Community reacts negatively to Valve's Deadlock even before launch

Valve's Deadlock game received a lot of flack from the fans after visuals of the game were leaked on social media platforms. Formerly known as Neon Prime, the game has over 19 playable characters ready in the closed beta. But man players are not too keen on welcoming the title with open arms, as the visuals just did not sit right with multiple CS2 fans as well as others from the Valve community.

An X user, @Tooners_UWU, went as far as to ask Valve to just "cancel this" game altogether. Some other users also agreed to the take.

The original tweet itself did not have many fans appreciating Valve's Deadlock. Some believed that the game was trying to use a model established by other popular games like Dota, which did not sit right with some members of the community.

@ryanjhibbs was far from being the only one criticizing the game. While Dota was a big point of comparison, someone also brought in the idea of Call of Duty.

X user compares Deadlock to Call of Duty (Image via X/@OfficialMetaMC)

However, there were also supporters of the game. Many decades of its work allowed Valve to form a loyal fanbase. So, to some fans, Valve's Deadlock wasn't so bad because of the company behind the game.

Fan has faith in Valve (Image via X/@TheNKDD)

A similar theme carried on for other users as well. They reasoned that Valve's Deadlock will have potential because the organization has given the community gems of games before and it could be counted on to continue doing the good work.

Fan claims Valve makes gems (Image via X/@SKARDA___)

Finally, @Nezarec3D pointed out that the fans were looking at leaked visuals and the game had not been officially announced by Valve just yet. So naturally, everyone was looking at unfinished business.

Fan points out the leaks (Image via X/@Nezarec3D)

Will Valve's Deadlock receive backlash similar to CS2?

CS2 was initially tossed around a lot by fans, and many would agree that it is still a controversial game. It came with many bugs, a problematic anti-cheat system that has perhaps only recently started cleaning the game up, and optimization issues for some users.

For instance, some CS2 community members felt that the game was not as smooth as CS:GO. So far, the views on Deadlock are mixed. While some fans are being patient, others are quick to toss it comparing it to popular games. Many would much rather play Team Fortress 3 instead. Perhaps, patience would go a long way for bot, Valve and the fans.

