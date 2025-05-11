Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 features eight classic Capcom titles in a remastered bundle that will be available to play in single-player mode, online, as well as in co-op mode. The bundle will release globally on May 15, 2025 and is already available for pre-orders.

The game will luckily be available on both the older as well as the newer generation of consoles. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Moreover, the game does not require a beefy graphics card either, so it is safe to assume that it will run very well on handheld gaming PCs like Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

That said, mentioned below are the system requirements to play Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on PC.

System requirements to run Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on PC

You will need just 4GB of storage to download this game (Image via Capcom)

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows10 (64-BIT Required) / Windows11 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: IntelⓇ Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX-8300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA®: GeForce® GTX 760 with 2GB Video RAM, AMD: Radeon™ R9 290x with 4GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or later)

Additional Notes: Xinput compatible controller recommended. *As the game is under development, the specifications listed are subject to change.

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows10 (64-BIT Required) / Windows11 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: IntelⓇ Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX-8300 (or better)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA®: GeForce® GTX 970 with 4GB Video RAM, AMD: Radeon™ RX480 with 4GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or later)

Additional Notes: Xinput compatible controller recommended. *As the game is under development, the specifications listed are subject to change.

For more guides and updates regarding Capcom Fighting Collection 2, stay tuned.

