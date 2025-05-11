Capcom Fighting Collection 2: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 11, 2025 06:27 GMT
Capcom Fighting Collection is out for pre-orders now (Image via Capcom)
Capcom Fighting Collection is out for pre-orders now (Image via Capcom)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 features eight classic Capcom titles in a remastered bundle that will be available to play in single-player mode, online, as well as in co-op mode. The bundle will release globally on May 15, 2025 and is already available for pre-orders.

The game will luckily be available on both the older as well as the newer generation of consoles. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Moreover, the game does not require a beefy graphics card either, so it is safe to assume that it will run very well on handheld gaming PCs like Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally.

That said, mentioned below are the system requirements to play Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on PC.

System requirements to run Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on PC

You will need just 4GB of storage to download this game (Image via Capcom)
You will need just 4GB of storage to download this game (Image via Capcom)

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows10 (64-BIT Required) / Windows11 (64-BIT Required)
  • Processor: IntelⓇ Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX-8300
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA®: GeForce® GTX 760 with 2GB Video RAM, AMD: Radeon™ R9 290x with 4GB Video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 4 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or later)
  • Additional Notes: Xinput compatible controller recommended. *As the game is under development, the specifications listed are subject to change.
Recommended system requirements:

  • OS: Windows10 (64-BIT Required) / Windows11 (64-BIT Required)
  • Processor: IntelⓇ Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX-8300
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA®: GeForce® GTX 760 with 2GB Video RAM, AMD: Radeon™ R9 290x with 4GB Video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 4 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or later)
  • Additional Notes: Xinput compatible controller recommended. *As the game is under development, the specifications listed are subject to change.
  • Recommended:
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows10 (64-BIT Required) / Windows11 (64-BIT Required)
  • Processor: IntelⓇ Core™ i5-4460, AMD FX-8300 (or better)
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA®: GeForce® GTX 970 with 4GB Video RAM, AMD: Radeon™ RX480 with 4GB Video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 4 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c or later)
  • Additional Notes: Xinput compatible controller recommended. *As the game is under development, the specifications listed are subject to change.
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

