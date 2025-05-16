Capcom Fighting Collection 2 review: Nearly everything we hoped for in one amazing package

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is finally here, and it brings me something very specific that the first game didn’t bring: My all-time favorite fighting game! Honestly, this is a bundle of nostalgia for me, because I remember playing every single one of the games on this list when they came out, save two: Plasma Sword and Capcom Fighting Evolution. I have so many fond memories of Power Stone, Capcom vs. SNK, and, of course, my favorite, Street Fighter Alpha 3.

Ad

This bundles perfectly with the previous Fighting Collection, and while I previewed Capcom Fighting Collection 2 not too long ago, I’ve known for a while I was going to love this set. Incredible online play, great games, and tons of features, improvements, and never-before-seen art — there’s so much to love.

Some of Capcom’s greatest hits come together in the Capcom Fighting Collection 2

If you haven’t heard, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a bundle of some of the best classic fighting games from the late 90s/2000s. Whether you’re a 2D or 3D fighting game aficionado, there’s definitely something here for you to love. Do you like four-player party game madness? Power Stone 2’s a great pick. Intense 3v3 battles with the best characters from two different brands? Try Capcom vs. SNK 2! Below, you’ll find the full list of games represented:

Ad

Trending

This screenshot was taken moments before a total disaster (Image via Capcom)

Capcom vs. SNK

Capcom vs. SNK 2

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Project Justice

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Ad

What I think is perhaps most interesting about Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is its timing. Right now, Capcom and SNK, as companies, are cooperating and collaborating in a way they perhaps never have before. We have Terry Bogard and Mai in Street Fighter 6, and Ken Masters and Chun-Li will be in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Capcom vs. SNK 1 and 2 made a mark on the culture of fighting games that we haven’t seen since. It was bigger than just “Marvel vs. Capcom”. It was two rival companies coming together to create something special, and unlike Street Fighter x Tekken, it succeeded gloriously, and without pay-to-win microtransactions.

Ad

While I'm still relatively new to the Plasma Sword franchise, I adore how bonkers it is (Image via Capcom)

Then you have the classic Power Stone games, some of the best reasons to own a Dreamcast back in the 90s/2000s. Pure, unfiltered, four-player 3D mayhem at its best. Though I do prefer Power Stone 1 more than Power Stone 2, both games are valid, and they’re fun.

Ad

Project Justice does a lot to keep the name of Rival Schools alive, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein is probably the only game on the list I wasn’t super familiar with. I knew about Capcom Fighting Evolution, but I hadn’t really played it until this launch. I knew it had a really bad reputation as being one of the weaker games Capcom put out, and now I understand why.

Ad

However, even games that weren’t received well still need to be preserved, and thus, I think it belongs in Capcom Fighting Collection 2. I still enjoyed playing it, and I won’t lie about it. In any game I can play Shin Akuma, I will at least have some fun — even if the game is incredibly clunky. And of course, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper is an all-timer for me. A huge roster and plenty of action. However, there is something worth discussing there.

Ad

Interesting choices in Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Sometimes you churn the butter. Sometimes, the butter churns you (Image via Capcom)

Now, I know these are supposed to have the arcade feel to them, instead of the home console feel. I’m glad Capcom Fighting Collection 2 features the console-exclusive boss characters for Capcom vs. SNK 2: Evil Ryu, Riot Iori, Shin Akuma, and Ultimate Rugal. I’m glad they’re there, because I like playing a few of them.

Ad

What I’m baffled by, though, is why Capcom chose not to include the amazing modes for Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper. Sure, they weren’t in the arcade, but they’re arguably some of the most popular, iconic optional modes in fighting game history, particularly World Tour Mode. That means if you want to play that, you need some older hardware.

I don’t think this detracts much from the game, but it is what I think of the most when I think of playing SFA3. I was really hoping they’d make an appearance in Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Maybe there were limitations we aren’t aware of, or it was too challenging to add to the game.

Ad

One of these games is not like the other ones

I'll take any chance I can get to play Shin Gouki/Akuma (Image via Capcom)

I love Capcom Fighting Collection 2, don’t get me wrong. But I’d be a liar if I said I didn’t hope to see something else besides Capcom Fighting Evolution. For years, all I heard was that it was a hot mess of a game, from everyone, including my best friends, to content creators like Matt McMuscles.

Ad

After spending some time with it, I think it’s not a game that’s aged well. It has positives, though. I like the blending of so many different games coming together, and all their various mechanics. However, that does make the game a very clunky, messy affair. I don’t hate it, but I definitely would have rather seen Rival Schools or just about anything else. Ultimately, I feel like it’s still the right choice, because even games that didn’t do well deserve preservation — and even Capcom Fighting Evolution has fans.

Ad

The most important question answered: How is online gameplay in Capcom Fighting Collection 2?

Pick the settings you desire, and jump online to do battle! (Image via Capcom)

While I haven’t played very many online matches in Capcom Fighting Collection 2, due to playing mostly during a review period, what I have experienced was very smooth. Matches were fluid, and while it took quite a long time to get a match, I think that will change post-launch.

Ad

I appreciate the little things, like being able to queue up for multiple game types at once, and having the option of leaving on things like one-button supers, for people who are new/inexperienced. I’ve had a very positive experience with the game’s online and offline experiences equally, which is good news for people looking to get sweaty online.

It’s True Love Makin’, all the time in Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Ad

You even have access to the handy instruction cards from the classic arcade cabs (Image via Capcom)

I think Capcom Fighting Collection 2 looks even better than the first game, somehow. I think it might be the additional filters, giving players a lot more options. These new filters make the 3D games look even better, adding some sharpness to those old graphics. Of course, the music’s great, too.

Ad

The overall presentation of the games is pretty great, even if I still think the UI is a little on the clunky side. It’s far from the worst UI I’ve seen for a fighting game, that’s for sure. Visually, these older games still hold up in a modern setting, even if you don’t slap your desired filter on them. Combine this with the dozens of never-before-seen design documents, character designs, and more in the Museum? There's so much to love.

Ad

Final thoughts

It's a great time to be a fighting game fan! (Image via Capcom)

I’m so happy this collection came out. All the games, for one reason or another, deserve to be preserved and made available. One of the worst things about classic fighting games is how terrifyingly expensive they can be if you want to play them on legit hardware — whether for a tournament or just for some locals with your friends.

Ad

Collections like this are important, too. Otherwise, these games simply get lost to time, or marked up more and more by third-party retailers/online stores. The ability to play games like Capcom vs. SNK 2 EO online with friends, or play competitively, is such a major move.

Virtually every game in this collection was a must-have when it dropped and was a memorable, major milestone in the fighting game community. If you were on the fence for the first collection, I can tell you 100% that these are worth having. Fighting games have never been so accessible as they are right now.

Ad

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

It's a great time to be a fan of the classics (Image via Capcom & Sportskeeda)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam Reviewed On: PC/Steam (Code provided by Capcom)

PC/Steam (Code provided by Capcom) Release Date: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Developer: Capcom, Capcom Production Studio 1, 2, 8

Capcom, Capcom Production Studio 1, 2, 8 Publisher: Capcom

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.