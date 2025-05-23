  • home icon
  Capcom Fighting Collection 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 23, 2025 11:21 GMT
Capcom Fighting Collection can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via Capcom)
Capcom Fighting Collection can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via Capcom)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a revived bundle of eight classic Capcom titles available on both old and new generation consoles. This bundle features 41 trophies and achievements, further divided into four categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. If you are eager to know about all the available trophies in the game, you are at the right place.

Below are all the trophies and achievements available in Capcom Fighting Collection 2, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Capcom Fighting Collection 2

In total, there are 41 trophies in Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Image via Capcom)
In total, there are 41 trophies in Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Image via Capcom)

Platinum trophy in Capcom Fighting Collection 2:

  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Master - Earn all trophies.

Gold trophies in Capcom Fighting Collection 2:

  • Give All of Yourself, Without Regret - Complete each game in the collection. (Continues OK)
  • Fighter Perfection! - Complete each game in the collection with every character. (Continues OK)

Silver trophies in Capcom Fighting Collection 2:

  • Everybody Rumoured, Nobody Believed - Complete Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro (Continues OK)
  • Challenge this! - Encounter a challenger in Arcade Mode of Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
  • The Year We Made Contact - Complete Capcom vs. SNK: Mark of the Millennium 2001. (Continues OK)
  • Photo Finish - Execute a Dramatic KO in Capcom vs. SNK: Mark of the Millennium 2001.
  • The Root of All Evil - Encounter M. Bison or Geese in Arcade Mode of Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001.
  • The True Final Battle - Encounter Akuma or Rugal in Arcade Mode of Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001.
  • Thou Hast Witnessed the Power - Complete Capcom Fighting Evolution (Continues OK)
  • Messenger from the Stars - Encounter Ingrid in Arcade Mode of Capcom Fighting Evolution.
  • Gwoooooooaaaaahh!! - Complete Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper (Continues OK).
  • Until Your Last Breath - Complete Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper’s Survival Mode (27 characters).
  • The Power to Make Any Dream Come True - Complete Power Stone (Continues OK).
  • Coming Out Swinging - Play Power Stone and get a perfect round.
  • A Perfect Ending - Complete Power Stone 2 (Continues OK).
  • A Rarefied Item - Play Power Stone 2 and obtain the Light Stone.
  • Team Up Towards Victory - Complete Project Justice (Continues OK).
  • A True Tale of Justice - View all story mode endings in Project Justice.
  • Nothing I Can’t Slash - Complete Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein (Continues OK).
  • Shinobi Raid - Encounter Kaede or Rai-on in Arcade Mode of Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein.
  • Earning the True Future - See the true ending of any character in Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein.
Bronze trophies in Capcom Fighting Collection 2:

  • Fighting Game Fans Rejoice! - Play Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro (Continues OK).
  • Another Me - Fight a team composed of the same characters in Arcade Mode of Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.
  • Pinpoint Input Accuracy - KO an opponent with Geese’s Raging Storm in Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro.
  • Love at First Fight - Play Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of Millennium 2001.
  • That’s What I Call a Fight! - Play Capcom Fighting Evolution.
  • Daughter of a Submariner! - Play Capcom Fighting Evolution and hit Hydron with Demitri’s Midnight Bliss.
  • Triumph or Die, Go for Broke - Play Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper.
  • The Ultimate Tag-Team - Play dramatic mode in Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper.
  • Straight to the Climax - Play Final Battle in Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper.
  • Welcome to the Power Stone World! - Play Power Stone.
  • Barroom Brawl - In Power Stone, knock an opponent into the shelf behind the table to the left in the Dullstone stage.
  • A Solid Beginning - Play Power Stone 2.
  • Hijacking Hijinx - In Power Stone 2, sit in the cockpit on the Pharaoh Walker’s tail and shoot lasers.
  • Let Friendship Prevail! - Play Project Justice.
  • Teamwork Makes the Dream work - Pull off a Team Up Technique Counter in Project Justice against the CPU.
  • The Bilstein Strikes Back - Play Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein.
  • The smaller they are…- Play Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, use Gore or Luca and become small in size.
  • Neither Run nor Hide from a Challenge - Play each game in the collection.
Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
