Capcom is Apparently Inviting Resident Evil fans to Playtest the next Resident Evil Game

As if we needed something better to kick off our day. According to an email shared and translated by a Resident Evil website called Biohaze, it seems as though Capcom has invited selected hardcore fans of their critically acclaimed survival horror series Resident Evil for a playtest, possibly for the next game in the series.

This is what the email translation said:-

To all Resident Evil Ambassadors,

Thank you for your patronage regarding the Resident Evil series.

Today, we are letting you know that we are recruiting testers for a game that’s in development!!

We are interested in incorporating the feedback of all Ambassadors into our development, so please read the details below and, if you are interested in participating, click the Entry button.

This comes as an incredibly exciting piece of news as fans have been highly anticipating the next entry in this long-running series. Also playtests generally occur when the game is in a playable alpha stage, so this also suggests that the game may be gearing up for an early 2020 release date.

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake, which released earlier this year has sold about 4.2 million copies by the end of May which is an astonishing number in just a span of four months.

It's obvious seeing the profit Capcom is making off from this Remake, they may be planning to Remake another one of those classic Resident Evil titles.

Recent rumours indicated that Capcom may be making a remake for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis as it's set in the time span as of Resident Evil 2.

It also may happen that this playtest will be for the upcoming Resident Evil 8, which will be even better as Resident Evil 7 is undoubtedly one of the best survivor horror games of this generation. In our "Top 10 PS4 games" we rated Resident Evil 7 as the second-best game of this generation.

