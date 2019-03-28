CD Projekt Red's E3 2019 panel is the company's most important one yet

Polish game studio CD Projekt Red has a huge lineup of things to show this year. CD Projekt Red is responsible for the games Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, card game Gwent and they are developing one of the most anticipated games yet, Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 generated over $28 million, along with DLCs and is still selling really well. CD Projekt Red has also expanded its offices all over Poland and internationally. They are also extensively at work on Cyberpunk 2077, a game which features a dystopian Cyberpunk themed world of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for a long time. There hasn't been any confirmation on the release date either. CD Projekt Red has mentioned that they plan to release two AAA titles by 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 being one of them and the other unknown.

CD Projekt Red also recently announced that they will bring their digital card game based on the Witcher series Gwent to mobile by mid-2019. There is currently no release date for Android and they will be pushing it to iOS first. Gwent is currently available only on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The company has already hyped us up with the 48-minute gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077. It is pretty reasonable for them to take time to polish the final released product, especially after how good and deep Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ended up being with its multiple endings and open-ended story.

Now that they are confirmed for E3, maybe CD Projekt Red will give us more tastes of how the game will be. A 2-hour long gameplay video? The entire game released as a surprise? I guess we can't expect too much either. The company has marketed the game really well and attracted a huge audience for it and now it's just the waiting game.

