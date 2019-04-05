Celebrate the British Academy Games Award with Steam and Buy Games for Cheap

British Academy Games Award on Steam

British Academy Games Award started yesterday and to celebrate the occasion steam decided to put some games on sale for the community members. So without wasting any time, I will just drop the list and you can make your choice.

⚡ Cultist Simulator

The name says enough about the game. Find and seize forbidden treasure, feed on your own disciples and summon alien gods. Play as a seeker who seeks unholy mysteries. The game will take you to the dark mysterious age of 1920 where you will encounter the hidden gods and deeply buried mysteries.

⚡ Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is one of the finest multiplayer games of today. Use tactics to fight your enemies, specialize in different classes, protect your team and yourself or blow up a wall to catch your enemies off guard. you can do it all.

⚡ Reign: Game of Thrones

Reign: Game of Thrones is based on the official HBO show Game of Thrones. Find yourself in the fantasy world of GOT and experience the world of GOT from the inside.

⚡ Farcry 5

Farcry 5 is crazy, vibrant and fun to play. Welcome to Hope County, Montana. The game will take you to the post-apocalyptic but vibrant world. Stand up to the cult leader and spark the fire of resistance. Liberate the community.

⚡ Subnautica

Subnautica takes you the underwater alien world. The world under the water is a living breathing one. Craft tools and items, drive submarines and outwit the wildlife to stay alive and explore the beautiful world of Subnautica.

⚡ Elite dangerous

Elite Dangerous is a strategic first society survival game. The world is about to end, you are the ruler of the last living breathing society on planet earth. As the ruler, the citizens and the infrastructures are your responsibility. Your decision can keep them alive or make them very dead. How long can you keep the society alive?

There are other popular games in this list as well, Assassin's creed odyssey, Dead cells, and Life is strange 2 can be found on the list. Here is the full list. So jump in and find out the game you want.

