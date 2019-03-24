Celeste Review: Graphics ain't the winner always

Image origin (http://www.celestegame.com/)

There are not many things that guarantee the success of a retro pixel-art 2D platformer. Celeste surprises in different ways by introducing creepy characters and awkward situations.

Levels can be hard to clear, and each level has the potential to make you break your controller. The main protagonist, Madeline is a young lady who has a clear goal in mind. "To prove herself to the world", and chooses to climb the Celeste mountain.

The story was not narrated in the background; instead, it is thoughtfully blended in the game using subtle themes and clear conversations.

Image origin (http://www.celestegame.com/)

Detailing

Every corner of Celeste is filled with details that are easy to miss while you dash your way out. Neatly written dialogues paired with computer-generated gibberish voice catches the attention of the user and drags them into their perspective of the situation.

Little details like the colour of Madeline's hair and swinging of lanterns in the background during dashes constitute in making the game more lively.

Controls

Simple doesn't mean that it's terrible. With a total of just three buttons and a joystick, the game creates situations where your timing and skills decide whether you are a professional player or just a couch player.

The angle of your jump, duration of button holds and quick jumps predict where the landing point will be. In the end, these are just skills which are acquired over time and perseverance.

Soundtracks

Celeste has one of the most relaxing soundtracks on par with Alto's adventure and Monument Valley.

Each of the eight levels has its style, music and handy platforming mechanisms. Celeste hits you with a relentless note every time you die, and it happens very frequently.

Image origin (http://www.celestegame.com/)

B-Side cassette tapes and strawberries are two collectibles hidden across stages. Berries are used to make a delicious pie in the end whereas cassettes unlock a significantly harder, alternate version of the scene with wonderfully remixed music. Even though Celeste's original levels are hard to conquer, but the real challenge lies in the B-Sides of the tapes.

The verdict

Unlike countless other 2D platformers, there is a sense of achievement after each stage. Incredible story, easy to learn but hard to master jump and dash controls, subtle themes and fantastic soundtracks contributes to making this game stand tall even with high-end RPG's.

