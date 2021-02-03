CelinaSpookyBoo becomes an internet sensation by sleepwalking; viral TikTok crosses 20 million views

TikTok has a new star on the block called Celina Myers, aka CelinaSpookyBoo.

The 26-year old paranormal author and host of "The Haunted Estate" podcast has gone viral on the internet since her hilarious sleepwalking videos surfaced online.

The Canadian influencer, who also has her own cosmetics line called Beauty X Boo, has become an online sensation since she decided to chronicle her late-night sleepwalking adventures.

From tottering around aimlessly like a toddler to mumbling the most inane things, CelinaSpookyBoo's TikTok videos are seldom characterized by a dull moment.

i cannot stop watching this woman’s tiktoks about her sleepwalking LMAO she said she remembers dreaming about a pool party pic.twitter.com/1Hro3wstN3 — caro (they/them) (@queerdivinity) January 24, 2021

The feel-good clips have resulted in a renewed interest in the act of sleepwalking, as her decision to derive humor from her condition has proved to be a massive hit online.

CelinaSpookyBoo came to understand the true entertainment value that her videos possess recently, when one particular sleepwalking incident ended up garnering a whopping 20 million-plus views.

Since then, she has been churning out quality content frequently, which has helped her amass a steady fan base of growing supporters.

CelinaSpookyBoo is winning hearts online with her sleepwalking escapades.

One of her most popular videos, which ended up trending all over the internet, revolved around a rather precarious situation she found herself in.

In the video, CelinaSpookyBoo wakes up to find herself roaming around in a hotel hallway, naked. To make matters worse, she finds herself locked out of her room, which causes her to laugh and cry simultaneously.

Ever since her video went viral, she decided to use her sleepwalking disorder to her advantage, as she proceeded to place cameras outside her house, which have so far captured an array of hilarious moments.

Since then, CelinaSpookyBoo has been entertaining viewers with her hilarious compilations that never fail to tickle her audience's funny bone.

Check out some of the reactions online, as fans gushed over her antics:

I live for @CelinaSpookyBoo sleep walking videos. — Kelly (@kelllyaanne) January 27, 2021

I like to get high and rewatch all of @CelinaSpookyBoo sleep walking videos. It’s the best part of my day — diane (@diane_renee02) January 27, 2021

my sister and i just laughed so hard we were hacking a lung and crying. @CelinaSpookyBoo, you are everything i needed today.



thank you. — caitlyn rae (@caitlynrae05) January 28, 2021

I gave in and I’m now downloading Tik Tok . I’m doing it solely to find more celinaspookyboo videos. — jay four twenty (@jahairadenise) January 31, 2021

currently losing my mind over celinaspookyboo’s tik toks of her sleepwalking... i can’t stop LAUGHING 💀💀 — “you’re danielle!” (@loverlosangeles) January 28, 2021

I love Celina Spooky Boo — Clarissa Marie (@ladyhufflepunk) January 29, 2021

I LOVE THISBWOMANNNN UNWOULD DIE FOR HERRRR SHES KILLING MEMEEMEMENEMEME https://t.co/o2k4Oidc6z — reputation turtle 🪦 (@hoaxlakes) January 26, 2021

the girl (celinaspookyboo) on tik tok who posts the videos of her sleepwalking truly is the best content creator out there 😭😭😭😭 obsessed — P (@xpaigeb_) February 2, 2021

Her innovative content has proved to be a welcome breath of fresh air compared to the staple gamut of TikTok dances that often dominate the platform.

Interestingly, she is not the only one in her family who suffers from sleepwalking, as she has revealed that her brother and mother also do the same.

In various interviews, CelinaSpookyBoo has claimed that cheese and chocolate always trigger her sleepwalking, and she doesn't really mind it as it seems to make people genuinely happy.

CelinaSpookyBoo's TikTok followers (Image via socialblade.com)

Alongside the adulation, a few skeptical viewers believe she fakes it to chase clout.

However, she doesn't seem to be reading too much into criticism. In an interview with Yahoo, she said,

"I get it, it looks insane. It's real and it makes people laugh and that's what I love to do . We will continue to keep doing what we do because the community we have built is so amazing."

With a staggering 9.4 million followers on TikTok currently, CelinaSpookyBoo might turn out to be this year's breakout and the most funniest star on the internet.