Cepcill's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game and has a large presence across the world. It also achieved the memorable feat of over 100 million peak daily users in the second quarter of 2020. Moreover, this title enjoys extensive viewership that has brought in several content creators all around the world.

Cepcill is one most of the prominent Free Fire content creators from Indonesia. In this article, we will take a look at his in-game details.

Cepcill’s Free Fire ID

Cepcill’s Free Fire ID is 13068094. He is also the leader of the guild AHAY`ID.

Cepcill’s stats

All-time stats

Cepcill has played a total of 4,710 squad games and triumphed in 1,217 of those, for an excellent win ratio of 25.83%. He has also notched up 9,629 kills for a good K/D ratio of 2.76.

The YouTuber has played 3,305 games in the duo mode and has 619 Booyahs for a win percentage of 18.72. He has racked up 8,749 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 3.26.

The famous content creator has also played 7,092 solo games and has 1,016 wins, killing 18,779 enemies for a notable K/D ratio of 3.09.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season of Free Fire, Cepcill is in the Heroic Tier. He has played 78 squad games and has emerged victorious in 24 of them, registering a win ratio of 30.76%. He has maintained an amazing K/D ratio of 3.56, with 192 kills.

The popular streamer has also played 60 duo games and won six of them, registering 174 kills and a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.22.

He also has seven Booyahs in the 105 solo games he has played.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel dates back to February 2018, and since then, Cepcill has uploaded a total of 317 videos. He has amassed 4.79 million subscribers, and garnered more than 294 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server which you can join by clicking here.