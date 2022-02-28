Chaos Dwarfs faction might be making its way to Total War: Warhammer III, as per recent leaks

Total War: Warhammer III fans might be in for some exciting times ahead, as recent datamined leaks and speculations hint at a new faction arriving to the game.

The recent leaks showcase some voice lines that point to the arrival of the Chaos Dwarf faction. Obviously, this has led many members of the community to believe that the Dwarves might just be the next faction to hit the game.

The datamined lines read:

“Exercise caution, my lord, for your scouts bring word of Chaos Dwarfs nearby. The legion of Azgorh are a callous and black-hearted foe, bearing little resemblance to their untainted cousins in the west. Keep your weapons close at hand,”

While it’s just a single voice line, many Warhammer III players strongly feel that Chaos Dwarfs are likely to be one of the future additions to the title. While they might not be immediately patched into the game, the community believes that they will arrive sometime in the future.

Who are Chaos Dwarves in Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III will have quite a bit of DLC expansion down the line, and even in a previous interview with Sportskeeda, the developers did talk at length about some of the additions they were looking to bring in the future.

Andy Hall, the Principal Writer for Creative Assembly, commented:

“This might be the final game in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, but it’s only the beginning of Warhammer III’s journey. Like the games that have come before it, our plan is to support Total War: Warhammer III with new content and updates well into the future.”

As the game will look to keep expanding in the coming months, there will indeed be a lot of factions that the developers will look to add to the title.

Hence, Chaos Dwarves are highly likely to be the first faction that gets patched in with the first DLC content. Apart from the datamined voice lines, the in-game world and narrative has a lot of easter eggs that point to and mention this faction.

In the game, Chaos Dwarves are a particular faction of Dwarves who were corrupted after they were abandoned in the Chaos-tainted land. The title's current Workshop boasts an incredible array of powerful artillery as well as infantry which are attributed to the faction.

While Creative Assembly is yet to officially confirm any news regarding the new faction that will come with the DLC, fans feel that the arrival of Chaos Dwarves is just inevitable at this point.

Edited by Atul S