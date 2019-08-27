Charanjot and Saksham give India their First Ever Win in 2v2 FIFA Tourney

It all started on August 8, 2019, with back to back 8 online qualifiers by letsgamenow.com. It started on a slow note, but it gathered attention as the days passed by. Each qualifier became tougher than the last one. Then everyone witnessed the rise of the unknown and the fall of the favorites! The number of participants gradually started to increase from the fourth online qualifier, and ultimately it became the battle of the best 8 in the country.

The Finale of the online qualifiers was a real humdinger!

Saksham made a comeback like a phoenix in the Finale. In spite of losing the first game, he didn't give up and won the rest of the matches which were almost a do or die encounter for him!

On the other hand, Charanjit was at his best throughout the qualifiers and continued his dominance in the Finale as well.

However, a bigger test was awaiting for them in Malaysia, where they faced completely unknown opponents without having a bit of knowledge about their gameplay. At the same time, the pressure of representing their country was there. Having qualified from different towns, they never really had enough practice that was required to participate in such a big event.

But both Charanjot and Saksham gave their hearts out to fight out all the odds. They were determined to bring the trophy home and it yielded rich dividends.

letsgamenow.com provided a perfect platform to these talents in our country in co-operation with our super supportive sponsor Prakash Lites to give the nation a moment when these esports champs, Saksham & Charanjot, created history and held the tricolour higher than ever.

letsgamenow.com gave the platform adorned by the sponsor Prakash Lites which were converted into performance by the players towards the First ever win for India in 2v2 in a FIFA Tourney. Proud is the only word that can describe this joint effort.

The journey was never an easy one as the Indian duo came up against fierce opponents throughout, but they held on to their nerves.

