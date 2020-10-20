Charlie D'Amelio and family accused of cheating during MrBeast's $300k Trivia

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is an American YouTuber who has over 44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He began as a stuntman, and has, over the years, risen through the ranks, and revolutionized a specific genre of content that revolves around expensive stunts.

Further, the MrBeast is famous for hosting various giveaways and many acts of philanthropy, all of which he has all documented on YouTube over the years. Moreover, MrBeast is the co-founder of the organization TeamTrees, which began in May 2019, when he was challenged by people on the internet to plant 20 million trees on the planet.

MrBeast sparked off a campaign for the Arbour day foundation, which ended up getting over $22 million in donation. The foundation had promised to plant a tree for every dollar that they got, which meant that MrBeast managed to actually complete the challenge!

Needless to say, MrBeast has since been involved in many heartwarming incidents, and often ends up gifting expensive things to random fans, family and friends.

Charlie D'Amelio and family accused of cheating during MrBeast $300k Trivia

On October 17th, MrBeast live streamed a $300,000 Influencer trivia tournament which had some notable content creators such as Ninja, Addison Rae, and KSI as participants. The trivia tournament involved the answering of some basic general knowledge questions, and was co-hosted by CourageJD.

While most of the competitors were playing solo, content creators and sisters Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio played as a team. The two sisters are 15 and 19 years old, and even had help from their parents throughout the tournament!

Image Credits: MrBeast, YouTube

Needless to say, the team breezed through the rounds, as viewers began to spam the chat to point out that they were effectively cheating. In the final, the D’Amelios were up against content creator Zachary Hsieh, who is better known as ZHC. The final question was the following.

“How many slices are there in a 12’ inch pizza?”

The correct answer was 8, and the D’Amelio sisters ended up winning the tournament. With the $300,000 prize earmarked for the winner’s chosen charity, the D’Amelios said that they hadn’t yet decided who they wanted to give the money to.

However, viewers could not help but think that they had cheated, and ended up spamming the comments section on YouTube with accusations.

Regardless, with the money going over to a charity in the first place, MrBeast can probably be forgiven for letting the young content creators play the game with their family.

You can watch the entire tournament, which MrBeast had also livestreamed, in the video below.