"That might be controversial": Chessbrah Aman agrees with GMHikaru, criticizes Andrea Botez for her joke with GM Magnus Carlsen

Aman "Chessbrah" Hambleton publicly sided with Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura after the recent chess drama involving Andrea "BotezLive" Botez and Grandmaster (GM) Magnus Carlsen.

Botez's joke with Carlsen at the 2021 FIDE World Championship press conference wasn't well-received by GMHikaru, who said, "that should not happen." While several viewers clapped back at Hikaru, Hambleton made it clear that he thought Hikaru was completely in the right.

Hambleton is one of the streamers behind Twitch channel Chessbrah, which Eric Hansen mainly hosts.

GMHikaru criticizes Botez after her joke question at the FIDE World Championship

During his recent stream on the Chessbrah Twitch channel, Hambleton watched a clip of GMHikaru vocalizing his distaste for Botez's joke directed at Carlsen at the chess tournament press conference.

While many found the joke hilarious after the original clip was circulated, GMHikaru and Hambleton thought otherwise.

"Like what? Isn't that weird? Like, I fully agree with Hikaru. I think he's right. F***, I think he's totally right. You got Andrea Botez f***ing asking Magnus Carlsen how the knight move, while (Ian Nepomniachtchi) is there, like literally who are you and why are in my conference?"

Hambleton continued voicing his displeasure at the timing and type of joke:

"I think he has the right take. That might be controversial in itself as a reaction streamer. I don't think I've perfected this reaction thing man, but seriously I agree with Hikaru. I don't think that's the time and place and I don't think that comedy was executed properly."

Botez had asked Carlsen that particular question to exact "revenge" after he asked her the same thing during a stream earlier this year in April.

Many felt that the backlash Botez was receiving was unwarranted, while others thought it was inappropriate to joke in that particular environment. GMHikaru voiced his opinion on the matter soon after the press conference. Others from the community might also chime in with their take as the controversy brews.

