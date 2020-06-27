ChocoTaco's PUBG settings, keybinds and gear

ChocoTaco is a popular gaming streamer and content creator from America.

In this article, we look at his PUBG settings and other related details.

There has been a meteoric rise in the field of content creation as well as streaming in gaming recently. Usually, content creators play a variety of games and are sometimes quite good at it. One of the very popular content creators is American Jake “ChocoTaco” Throop.

ChocoTaco streams a lot of games, including PUBG and Apex Legends, and rose to prominence in a short time due to his fantastic PUBG skills. He started streaming in mid-2017, and within few months, became a dedicated streamer, leaving his day job of an educator. He currently has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

ChocoTaco's PUBG settings

Video and graphics settings in PUBG

Resolution: 1920x1080

Lobby FPS Limit: Unlimited

In-Game FPS Limit: Unlimited

FPS Camera: FOV: 103

You can watch the video given below to watch his PUBG setting and keybinds. However, he did not reveal his other graphics settings in this stream; hence those details are unclear. Also, many sources claim that he has different settings.

Though the video is almost a year old, it is very unlikely that the settings are changed much.

Mouse settings in PUBG

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

General Sensitivity: 25

Vehicle Driver Sensitivity: 25

Targeting Sensitivity: 25

Iron-Sight: 25

2X Scope Sensitivity: 25

3X Scope Sensitivity: 25

4X Scope Sensitivity: 25

6X Scope Sensitivity: 25

8X Scope Sensitivity: 25

15X Scope Sensitivity: 25

ChocoTaco’s channels

ChocoTaco joined YouTube in July 2017, and since then, has uploaded over 1300 videos. He also has over 214 million views combined on his this channel. He also usually uploads his own gameplays on the channel. The American also streams live on Twitch regularly and has over 48 million views on the channel.

ChocoTaco’s social media

ChocoTaco is quite active on his social media accounts, and here are the links to his social media accounts:

