Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire is an incredibly competitive game which has a ranking system for both major modes - Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Users play ranked matches to climb up the tiers in this system. They gain or lose RP (Ranked Points) based on their performances in a game.

Players can use any character of their choice while rank pushing in Free Fire. This article will compare two of the most powerful Free Fire characters, Chrono and DJ Alok, to determine which one is a better choice for rank push in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono has an ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability generates a force field that can prevent 600 damage from opponents. The character can fire at opponents while inside the force field. His movement speed will also improve by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also get a 10% boost in movement speed for 4 seconds. It has a 50-second cooldown.

At his highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, the allies' movement pace is boosted by 15%. Both effects last for 15 seconds and have a 40-second cooldown.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok possesses an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its default level, this ability produces a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Drop the Beat can be elevated to its highest level (level 6) by using character level-up cards. At level 6, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Comparison: Who is better?

Both Chrono and DJ Alok are useful for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Chrono blocks enemy damage and increases movement speed, which is a great ability for passive as well as aggressive players during rank pushing.

DJ Alok also increases movement speed while offering the added benefit of constant HP recovery.

Both characters are, therefore, great for rank pushing in Free Fire, and players can pick either one depending on their playing style and priorities.

Disclaimer: The choice of character in Free Fire is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

