Chrono vs Joseph: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Characters in Garena Free Fire have special abilities that players can use to their advantage on the virtual battleground.

Players can pick a character based on their playing style and tactical approach. There are a total of 37 characters in the game.

This article will compare two popular Free Fire characters, Chrono and Joseph, to determine which one is a better choice for ranked matches in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Joseph in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability creates a force field that can prevent 600 damage from opponents. The player can shoot at opponents while within the force field.

When using Time Turner, the player's movement speed increases by 15%. His/her allies' movement speed also increases by 10% when inside the force field.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases Chrono's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, his/her allies' movement speed is enhanced by 15%.

All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph in Garena Free Fire

According to his in-game description, Joseph is a well-known physicist with a passive skill called Nutty Movement.

At its base level, this ability increases the player's movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever he/she takes damage.

At its maximum level, Nutty Movement increases the player's movement and sprinting speed by 20% when he/she takes damage.

Verdict

In terms of viability, effectiveness and versatility, Chrono is better-suited to Free Fire ranked matches than Joseph.

Joseph's ability only increases the player's movement speed upon taking damage. Meanwhile, Chrono's ability offers increased movement speed for both the player and his/her allies as well as damage protection in the form of a force field.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

