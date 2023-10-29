Cities Skylines 2 roundabout guide

Cities Skylines 2 is a very realistic city-building simulation game. In this case, you become the mayor of a small city that you must gradually grow and maintain. You will manage the buildings that are built, the investments, and how the city is connected with water and electricity services. It will also be up to you to design the streets and where they go.

In any modern city, building roundabouts can be very useful. The situation is no different in Cities Skylines, so we will teach you one of the most important mechanics involved.

How to create and manipulate roundabouts in Cities Skylines 2

In Cities Skylines 2 roundabouts can be useful (Image via Colossal Order )

Just like in real life, creating roundabouts can be very useful in Cities Skylines 2. They allow you to speed up the traffic, and therefore the movement of the inhabitants of your city.

In this new edition, this process is made easier thanks to a new special function in the Roads tab. It is now possible to create all types of roads and, of course, roundabouts, by simply dragging and dropping them.

This makes urban planning much easier in Cities: Skylines 2, as you can preview the changes on a large scale. Also, by simply releasing the roundabout at the intersection of two streets, it will be built automatically. This method is much simpler than what was present in the previous game.

It is not necessary to have reached a special level to use this feature. Once a standard save is started, the roundabout option will appear in the tab mentioned above. At this point, you will only have access to the smallest roundabout model, but it will allow you to get quite far ahead in the game.

To manipulate a roundabout, do the following:

Select the roundabout. Move it over an intersection. Wait for the roundabout to rotate. Drop it to confirm the selection..

How to unlock larger roundabouts

As mentioned above, you get the smaller roundabouts at the beginning of Cities Skylines 2. However, there are at least three other sizes that you can unlock with Development Points.

Since you can unlock all types with a single Development Point, you will have these options for better city management early on in the game. Larger roundabouts can improve traffic in your virtual city by eliminating the need to wait at intersections or traffic lights.

However, having these areas on the street is not always a good solution. In addition, you will need to move civic buildings near intersections before you can add a roundabout.

Another solution is to adjust the size of the roundabouts using manual construction. To do this, use the Curved Road tool and give it a rounded shape. Remember that this road must be unidirectional for it to work optimally.

This was our guide to roundabouts in Cities Skylines 2. If you want to know more details, read our five tips and tricks for beginners.