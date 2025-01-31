Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector review - A stellar sequel that isn't afraid to raise the stakes

Following in the footsteps of the acclaimed 2022 original, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector aims for the stars with a grander scope than its sci-fi predecessor. Taking place in the titular Starward Belt, this new adventure tells the tale of an android running not just from danger but also toward answers to questions that plague them both physically and mentally.

Is this new space-faring narrative adventure game worth a check, especially if players enjoyed the original Citizen Sleeper? Find out in our full review of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.

Welcome to the Starward Belt in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Become acquainted with various characters, some more deceptive than others (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Instead of continuing where the first game left off, Developer Jump Over The Ages chose to star a brand-new Sleeper, but one whose ties to their corporate past haunt them even when facing a new future. These entities, while uncommon during the events of the two Citizen Sleeper games, were originally used to house the digitized consciousness of a human being.

Controlled by the Essen-Arp corporation, they were used as slaves and tools to be discarded without any care for their well-being. This was made evident by forcing them to rely on a drug called a Stabilizer, the absence of which will degrade their body. While the first game establishes how sentient AI is no different than humans, the sequel moves beyond these humble beginnings to more political matters that concern not just them but also those around them.

This new Sleeper manages to reboot themselves to escape the clutches of their master Laine which, while freeing them from the effects of the Stabilizer, results in the android suffering from amnesia. Aided by fellow crewmate Serafim, the duo make their way to the Starward Belt to find shelter and hope. Akin to the previous game, each character players will encounter has some motive behind their actions.

Decide who gets your help and the opportunity to become a part of the Sleeper's crew (Image via Fellow Traveller)

So even though Laine is on the hunt for the Sleeper throughout the story of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, this doesn't stop them from finding a purpose to their newfound freedom. Their friend Serafim meanwhile wants to track down his sister who he hasn't seen in years, while also trying to find ways to put an end to Laine once and for all.

While the antagonist himself isn't all that interesting, the other crewmates encountered across the star belt's various pockets of civilization who will join the Sleeper on their journey as well as other denizens make up for it. These range from returning characters like Bliss to all-new faces such as Yu-Jin, each with their distinct roles and personalities.

So for example, the former is an engineer ever ready to help, while the latter is an alcoholic mercenary out to achieve his goals no matter what, even if it harms him or his crew in the run. These characters are more fleshed out than in the first game, and part of this has to do with the fact that players get to decide who tags along with them on their ship via narrative choices.

Despite its tabletop inspiration, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is an adventure game at its core. If I had to describe this aspect of it in a nutshell, I think of it as a Disco Elysium Lite in space. Yes, each scenario is accompanied by walls of text following which players can use dice rolls to make key decisions. This is where the tabletop aspects come into play.

A game of risk vs reward

Mitigate risks by using dice with the Sleeper's proficient skills (Image via Fellow Traveller)

As someone who beat the first Citizen Sleeper before diving into the review for this game, I found myself intimately familiar with the game's core systems, minus the new additions. The Drives (quests) return, classified as Major and Minor for the main storyline and side content respectively, and grant Skill Points upon completion.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector also employs a dice roll system for its dynamic gameplay. Players will be assigned a set of randomized dice each Cycle (or turn), and these can be slotted into appropriate event or choice boxes to get an outcome. The dice are numbered from one to six, while outcomes can be negative, neutral, or positive.

Of course, lower numbers mean higher chances of a negative outcome while higher ones offer neutral or beneficial outcomes - a 6 especially always guarantees success. This is accompanied by the Stats and Class system, both of which are mostly unchanged from the previous game.

The Stats available in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector are Engineer, Interface, Endure, Intuit, and Engage. While there are three Sleeper classes to pick from at the start, the only difference this makes is which stats they have bonuses (+1) or debuffs (-1) in. Oh, and each class will have one stat permanently disabled (-2 to dice rolls), which is also something new.

Players have some freedom to shape their Sleeper as they see fit (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Just like my playthrough of the first entry, I picked Operator, who specializes in hacking, meaning they get a bonus to Interface but lose out on the Endure skill tree. While the bonus makes working with computer tasks and slicing through cybersecurity easy, my Sleeper faced severe dice penalties in tasks demanding physical work or labor.

Here is where the other crew members come in. They each have their own stat specializations and dice, making them invaluable during side quests called Contracts. This new mechanic sees the crew take on challenging missions such as retrieving data or rescuing someone. Here's also where Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector's new mechanics come into play.

While the Sleeper doesn't have to worry about health, the Energy gauge is still here to track hunger with each passing Cycle. Instead, it's the dice that have health now. These are reduced upon taking Stress during Contracts (or when Starving), which occurs following certain (negative) outcomes, and this applies to both the Sleeper and crewmates.

A full Stress gauge will prevent the character from acting while each Cycle consumes precious supplies. Complicating things further, dice can break when their health is depleted and remain unusable until they are repaired back at the ship hub using Engine or Rare Components. Things aren't so simple, however, as this process can sometimes introduce a Glitched Dice in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector which has an 80% negative outcome chance and 20% positive.

Weigh your options when decision-making during Contracts in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Playing on the Risky (Normal) difficulty, Glitched dice are permanent and can also occur upon dying in an outcome. In the Dangerous (Hard) mode, however, death is permanent, meaning players will need to start over. The lack of a save slot also ensures players must think before they act at every turn, as they must decide if they want to push their luck further.

Speaking of pushing, the final new mechanic is each Class's unique Push ability which can help in a pinch at the cost of granting Stress. The Operator, for example, can re-roll 2 random dice, which can further be augmented via the Push Skill Tree. Overall, players must learn to manage all of this on top of grinding for a currency called Cryo to help them refuel, restock supplies, and purchase items.

Overall, I had a fun time with the various set pieces as it is possible to fail some missions and Contracts. It is during such scenarios, or when players take the tough decision to abandon a crewmate, that Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector shines the brightest and serves as a reminder that life goes on no matter what the outcome is.

A silver lining in the darkness of space

Seek new opportunities across the Starward Belt but keep track of resources (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is an engaging tale of friendship, trust, and struggle alongside those the Sleeper can call friends in a world that is alien to them. All of this is wrapped up in a political intrigue featuring class warfare and other classic staples of the sci-fi dystopian genre, all of which are handled well enough.

That said, it is disappointing how the crew members don't interact with one another throughout the story; conflicting morals, viewpoints, actions, etc would have certainly spiced up with space opera further. But what is here knows which strings to tug at in the player's mind and heart and also ensures those scenarios do not overstay their welcome.

That is what a good story needs, and while it may not be as personal as the first Citizen Sleeper, it sets up the tone for a successful sequel. With multiple endings available to check out, players have an incentive to return to Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector down the line.

Graphics, sound, and performance

The game's graphics are minimalistic yet attractive (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is built on the Unity engine, and as a side note, was created without any written program code. It instead utilizes the engine's visual scripting system for its logic and mechanics. The visuals emulate the original's similar cel-shaded aesthetic, albeit with extra density and detail, but with the same basic mouse input scheme as the first game.

This being a visually minimalistic game also means that there are no performance woes to be found anywhere. Acting as the surprise present in a gift wrap, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector has an amazing soundtrack. Boasting music ranging from purring ambient tones to chill beats, the game lays down the perfect audio background for each scenario - and that alone deserves immense credit.

In conclusion

Learn from your mistakes for a better future (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector impresses despite minor gripes. While the gameplay does a good job of setting up an air of urgency, especially with Contracts, the narrative does not due to lack of crew inter-drama. It also does not stray too much from the original's blueprints so fans expecting a deeper RPG influence will be disappointed.

Still, those who liked the original Citizen Sleeper for what it is will have a lot to like here, especially with the banger soundtrack that is a welcome earworm no matter how many cycles pass.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Our final verdict for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Reviewed On: PC (Review code provided by Fellow Traveller)

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): Jump Over The Ages

Publisher(s): Fellow Traveller

Release date: January 31, 2025

