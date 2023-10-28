City Skylines 2: All Natural Disasters and how to prepare for them

City Skylines 2 will allow you to make the game significantly harder and much more realistic by letting you enable natural disasters as you start a new game. Natural disasters, as the name suggests, will be random challenges that the game throws at your city, and your best course of action will then be to prepare for them and minimize your losses as much as possible.

If you have enabled natural disasters during the start of a new game, then there is no way that you will be able to avoid them.

However, preparing for a natural disaster is easier said than done, and there are precautions you need to take to come out of each calamity in City Skylines 2 sustaining minimal damage.

Today’s City Skylines 2 guide will go over all the natural disasters in the game and how you can prepare for them.

Every natural disaster in City Skylines 2 and how to prepare for them

There are currently three natural disasters in the game:

Forest Fire

Hail Storm

Tornado

Each occurs at a particular moment during the game and has its own specific steps that you are required to take to deal with them.

How to prepare for Forest Fire in City Skylines 2

To prepare for Forest Fires, you will be required to set up Fire Watch Towers in the city limits that are adjacent to the forest. This disaster will occur during hot and dry weather, and the surrounding forested areas will catch on fire, and this will spread to any surrounding buildings or structures.

Apart from setting up Fire Watch Towers, you will also be required to build firefighting departments throughout the city. You should ideally want to build a department between the city as well as the forested area.

If left unchecked, forest Fires can cause a significant amount of damage to your city.

How to prepare for Tornados in City Skylines 2

The other natural disaster in the game is a Tornado, which is perhaps the most dangerous of the natural calamities when it comes to the safety of your citizens. Not only will it damage cars and buildings, but citizens caught in it are also likely to die.

To minimize the fatalities and damage that a Tornado can cause, you need to invest in Emergency Shelters. Adding one shelter every couple of blocks will allow you to keep the damage to a minimum, and you will be able to rebuild once again after you have ensured the safety of your citizens.

How to prepare for Hail Storms in City Skylines 2

There is not much in terms of preparing for a Hail Storm in the game. This disaster occurs when the weather in your city is cold and not freezing, and when it occurs, it damages buildings but will not destroy them.

This damage is not something that you can avoid, so the best way to deal with Hail Storms will be to just sit through it, letting your citizens remain indoors for the duration. Once the storm passes, use the money and resources of your citizens to repair the damaged structures.

Additionally, Hail Storms are likely to freeze roads, leading to traffic accidents, so make sure your citizens are indoors during the stormy period.