Civilization 6: Cross-Platform feature between Steam and Switch is coming to the game

Turn-based strategy game Sid Meier's Civilization 6 is getting a cross-platform cloud save between the PC and the Nintendo Switch, according to a recent announcement from 2K Games. Civilization 6 is currently on PC (including Mac OS and Linux) and the Nintendo Switch. If you want to enable this feature, simply save your game under the multiplatform cloud saved games settings.

The linking between accounts is done if you sign in using your 2K Account. You will not be able to use your Steam Cloud save games to sync to your Nintendo Switch. You will also need to own separate copies of Civilization 6, one on the PC and one on the Switch as you cannot share the game between consoles.

It's a really great feature but probably harmful if you are addicted to this game like me. Got off your PC? Now play in bed from your Switch! You should know that the expansions for Civilization 6, that is, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm is currently not available for the Switch. So if you have a save game with features from these expansions, you won't be able to cross-platform save your game.

Cross-platform gaming is something gamers of all genres have always wanted. It is not hard to set up, but it will require permissions from different console companies and balance needs to be ensured. Fortnite is famous for its cross-play features, but recently, Epic Games switched up the formula making Switch players only play with mobile players due to limited graphics on the Switch.

Hopefully, 2K games will also bring a cross-play online feature for the Switch and PC as well. Civilization 6 is purely strategy and research and graphics don't matter as much as they do in games such as Fortnite or Rocket League. We don't know if 2K Games will release Civilization 6 for the Xbox One and PS4 either, but we can hope.

