Civilization 7 stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Civilization 7 had a rough release. If the bad reviews on Steam weren't enough, the game is also crashing on launch for many playing it on PC. Facing stutters and crashes while playing video games is a frustrating ordeal. There could be various reasons why Civilization 7 is crashing at launch on your PC. This includes incompatible hardware, corrupted game files, and even outdated drivers.

To know more about the game's system requirements, check out this guide. On that note, let's look at some potential fixes that could help you resolve these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from 2K.

How to fix performance issues in Civilization 7 on PC

1) Update GPU drivers

Trending

Downloading the latest GPU drivers can often fix performance issues while gaming (Image via 2K)

Outdated GPU drivers can often lead to compatibility issues. This could lead to a dip in performance when gaming. To fix this, you need to update your graphics card drivers. This can be done by following these steps:

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application. Follow these steps:

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are any new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

For Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. Thereafter, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates. If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing.

2) Repair your game files by verifying the integrity

As mentioned above, corrupted files could also cause the game to crash at launch. To fix this, follow these steps:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Civilization 7 and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on Civilization 7 from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest.

3) Monitor your PC's thermals and other performance metrics

If you notice that your PC is overheating while gaming, it can prove fatal. Make sure to clean any accumulated dust from your computer to fix this. If your PC does not have enough ventilation, install an additional fan or try re-applying the thermal paste.

Similarly, monitor other performance metrics. Open the Task Manager and look for any unnecessary processes. Right-click on them and select 'End Task.'

Often, a third-party anti-virus is responsible for utilizing too many resources. Turning off your anti-virus or deleting it can fix poor performance issues for most.

For more such gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.