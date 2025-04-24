Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How to find the Roulette Picto and what it does

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rewards players who explore thoroughly with items like the Roulette Picto. A must-have for gamblers, and players who want to take a chance on even more damage than normal, you can pick it up in the first few hours of the game. Thankfully, everyone can equip it as well, once it’s been learned by someone in the party.
If you want this remarkably powerful Picto, all you have to do is answer a question, and think like a Gestral. You may not want to equip it right away, but I did, and it was more than worth it on every character.
Where to find the Roulette Picto in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
You can find the Roulette Picto in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Gestral Village map. Once you can explore the village completely, here’s where to find it. From the Chief House, head down the right path. You’ll see some bridges overhead, and then a wide, open area. There are two signs: Turn Back to the right, and An Unbearable Smell Lurks Away to the left. Head left, and you’ll see a series of braziers.
Run down that lengthy path with braziers, and they’ll light up as you go. At the end, you’ll see a huge building with some neon-lit playing cards on it. Interact with the door, and a Gestral Gambler will respond. If you answer its question correctly, you’ll win a valuable prize:
“Let’s say that every time I hit, I have a 50% chance of dealing 100% more damage. What are my chances of dealing more damage in the long run?”
You’ll have a few selections, but go with “I don’t care.”, and he’ll say that’s the correct answer. Gambler’s don’t care about the odds, they just want to gamble! Your reward in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the Roulette Picto.
What does the Roulette Picto do in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?
Roulette is a Level 5 Picto, with Defense 34, and Critical Rate 9% when equipped in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It’s a gambling Picto, but it’s arguably one of the most important ones you can equip in the game. I have it equipped into every single character’s list for a good reason:
“Every hit has a 50% chance to deal either 50% or 200% of its damage.”
It costs 5 Lumina Points to equip, so it’s not really that expensive. It’s helped me hit 9,999 damage in so many fights, trivializing bosses, Chromatic Nevrons, and many other fights that would have otherwise been a struggle. You can pick this up very early, and it’s incredibly easy to miss. If you don’t explore enough of the Gestral Village, you could easily pass this one by.
