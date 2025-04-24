Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How to find the Roulette Picto and what it does

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rewards players who explore thoroughly with items like the Roulette Picto. A must-have for gamblers, and players who want to take a chance on even more damage than normal, you can pick it up in the first few hours of the game. Thankfully, everyone can equip it as well, once it’s been learned by someone in the party.

Ad

If you want this remarkably powerful Picto, all you have to do is answer a question, and think like a Gestral. You may not want to equip it right away, but I did, and it was more than worth it on every character.

Where to find the Roulette Picto in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

You can find the Roulette Picto in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Gestral Village map. Once you can explore the village completely, here’s where to find it. From the Chief House, head down the right path. You’ll see some bridges overhead, and then a wide, open area. There are two signs: Turn Back to the right, and An Unbearable Smell Lurks Away to the left. Head left, and you’ll see a series of braziers.

Ad

Trending

Just answer his question correctly, and you'll receive an amazing reward (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Run down that lengthy path with braziers, and they’ll light up as you go. At the end, you’ll see a huge building with some neon-lit playing cards on it. Interact with the door, and a Gestral Gambler will respond. If you answer its question correctly, you’ll win a valuable prize:

Ad

“Let’s say that every time I hit, I have a 50% chance of dealing 100% more damage. What are my chances of dealing more damage in the long run?”

You’ll have a few selections, but go with “I don’t care.”, and he’ll say that’s the correct answer. Gambler’s don’t care about the odds, they just want to gamble! Your reward in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the Roulette Picto.

Ad

What does the Roulette Picto do in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Roulette is a Level 5 Picto, with Defense 34, and Critical Rate 9% when equipped in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It’s a gambling Picto, but it’s arguably one of the most important ones you can equip in the game. I have it equipped into every single character’s list for a good reason:

Ad

If you like to gamble, I tell you, this is your Picto (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

“Every hit has a 50% chance to deal either 50% or 200% of its damage.”

Ad

It costs 5 Lumina Points to equip, so it’s not really that expensive. It’s helped me hit 9,999 damage in so many fights, trivializing bosses, Chromatic Nevrons, and many other fights that would have otherwise been a struggle. You can pick this up very early, and it’s incredibly easy to miss. If you don’t explore enough of the Gestral Village, you could easily pass this one by.

Sandfall Interactive’s epic turn-based RPG/Soulslike is coming soon, and with it an unforgettable, emotional journey. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.