Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update 1.4.0 patch notes  

Developer Sandfall Interactive has released a brand-new update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Labelled version 1.4.0, it introduced further enhancements and refinements to the player experience of this year's universally acclaimed fantasy RPG experience. Chief among these is a new retry screen to re-enter failed battles quickly, as well as nerfs to certain playstyles.
Read on to learn what's new in update 1.4.0 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 version 1.4.0 full patch notes explored
Performance & Visuals
- DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!
Quality of Life Improvements
- Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.
- Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.
- Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.
- Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.
Accessibility
- Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.
Combat
- Lune's "Thermal Transfer" skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements
- Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death
Misc:
- Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs
- Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save
- Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves
- Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss
- Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck
Achievements:
- Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal
The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:
- Fixed "Expeditioner" and "Trailbreaker" achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle
- Fixed 'Connoisseur' and 'Follow The Trail' achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles
Environmental Polish
- Various environmental bugfixes, tweaks, and visual polish across multiple levels for a more immersive experience.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
