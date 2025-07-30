Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update 1.4.0 patch notes  

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 30, 2025 09:10 GMT
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 update 1.4.0 patch notes
A host of welcome changes arrive with this new update (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Developer Sandfall Interactive has released a brand-new update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Labelled version 1.4.0, it introduced further enhancements and refinements to the player experience of this year's universally acclaimed fantasy RPG experience. Chief among these is a new retry screen to re-enter failed battles quickly, as well as nerfs to certain playstyles.

Ad

Read on to learn what's new in update 1.4.0 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 version 1.4.0 full patch notes explored

Players can enjoy a smoother gameplay experience in and out of combat (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Players can enjoy a smoother gameplay experience in and out of combat (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Performance & Visuals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • DLSS & XeSS Enhancements: Added Frame Generation and Low Latency Mode support for both DLSS and XeSS (compatible GPUs only). Enjoy smoother gameplay and lower input lag!

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Battle Retry Prompt: A new pop-up window appears after defeat, giving you the option to quickly retry the battle.
  • Lumina Cost Display: The Pictos menu now clearly displays the Lumina cost of each ability for better planning.
  • Autoplay Dialogue: Added an optional autoplay feature for dialogues outside cutscenes. You can toggle it in the settings and during dialogues.
  • Separate Volume Sliders: Audio settings now lets you independently adjust the volume for exploration and combat phases.
Ad

Accessibility

  • Added icons to Lune’s Stains to improve readability and accessibility for colorblind players.

Combat

  • Lune's "Thermal Transfer" skill will no longer grant an extra turn without meeting the Stain consumption requirements
  • Characters will no longer gain immortality when using the Second Chance pictos combined with Healing Boon and Protecting Death

Misc:

  • Fixed the Rocher holding a crystal occasionally despawning after reentering the Stone Wave Cliffs
  • Fixed some players being teleported behind the Monolith upon loading a save
  • Fixed Gameplay modifiers being applied to a New Game save when enabled on other saves
  • Fixed landing as Esquie without the party spawning, leading to input loss
  • Fixed the Fog on Flying Manor covering the screen and blocking the view on Steam Deck
Ad

Achievements:

  • Fixed journals vanishing after loading a Save File that was created at the exact moment of picking up that journal

The following two trophies should now pop for you when you load your save if you were effected by these bugs:

  • Fixed "Expeditioner" and "Trailbreaker" achievements not unlocking if the characters reach a level higher than 33 or 66 after a battle
  • Fixed 'Connoisseur' and 'Follow The Trail' achievements not unlocking after collecting all required items on some savefiles
Ad

Environmental Polish

  • Various environmental bugfixes, tweaks, and visual polish across multiple levels for a more immersive experience.

Also Read: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 PC Review

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications