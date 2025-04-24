Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: What are Lumina Points and what do they do?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 uses an important passive power system, where players equip Pictos, that ultimately grant access to Lumina. Lumina are special passive powers that can trigger in a variety of combat situations that can make a player far more powerful than normal. Some of them can be a little on the harmful side, but ultimately, they always benefit the person equipped, provided it makes sense for their gameplay type.

You’re going to want as many Lumina Points as you can possibly get in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so your party can use more and more Lumina abilities. After all, you can only equip three Pictos at once, but you can use as many Lumina as you have points for. Here’s how it works.

What are Lumina Points in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and how can you get more of them?

Each character starts off with a certain amount of Lumina Points in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. After you’ve used a Pictos in a fight four times, that character “learns” the Lumina associated with it, and allows everyone to equip that Lumina, regardless of whether or not they were the one who learned it.

The majority of Gestral Merchants should have Colour of Lumina on hand in limited stocks (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

An example is Roulette. Roulette is a Level 5 Pictos that, once learned, allows anyone to equip it for 5 Lumina Points. It gives that character a 50% chance to deal either 50% damage or 200% damage. Each character starts with a set amount of Lumina Points, but if you acquire Colour of Lumina items, you can convert those into 1 Lumina Point per Colour of Lumina used on that character. That means you need to carefully consider who gets how many points.

When you have access to the ability to upgrade Weapons/Elixirs in your camp via the Curator, you can also increase your Lumina Point capacity. You can find Colour of Lumina in a variety of spots. They drop in the world/in most maps, are sold by Gestral merchants, and as rewards in some fights.

Another way to get a good chunk of Lumina Points is to visit the Gestral Village, once you’ve found several of the Expedition Journals. One of the rewards is 20 Colour of Lumina, which is a huge amount. Exploring everywhere, and visiting every Gestral Merchant you find is a great way to stock up on Colour of Lumina.

The more points you have, the more ridiculous your damage and survivability can be (Image via Sandbox Interactive)

The more Lumina Points you have in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the more Lumina you can equip on that specific character. In the screenshot above, you can see some of the Lumina are colored burgundy.

That means those are currently equipped to that character. You can create some remarkably powerful combos with enough Lumina equipped. These passives can heal you upon parrying/killing enemies, give your attacks a chance to inflict status ailments, and so much more.

While you won’t have many of these in the hours of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the deeper into the game you get, and the further you explore, the more possibilities you’ll unlock.

Sandfall Interactive’s epic turn-based RPG/Soulslike is coming soon, and with it an unforgettable, emotional journey. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

