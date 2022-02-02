Clan War League for February in Clash of Clans: Changes, rewards and more

Clan Wars has been a major factor in Clash of Clans' success since its release. The creators wanted to expand on the popularity of this game mode by developing it further, which led to the launch of the Clan War Leagues game mode in 2018.

Since its introduction in Clash of Clans Version 11, it has been widely regarded as one of the game's best modes. The announcement today regarding certain adjustments to the leagues for February has sparked lengthy discussions in the community.

Clan War League in Clash of Clans; What's different this month?

Via the official Clash of Clans Twitter handle, the creators announced that a maintenance break will be done soon to update the application and add scheduled modifications to Clan War leagues for February.

The biggest change to Clan War Leagues this month is the reduction in bracket size from six to five. To offset the deficit this will cause in rewards, the developers have added two bonus league medals (similar to the ones Clan Leaders give out to players on their team) and provisions for additional War Loot.

Another major change this month is the first active effort by Supercell, the developers of Clash of Clans, to help players rank up faster and give them more breathing room if they are facing a demotion.

Updated promotion/demotion rules for February are given below;

Champion: demote 1, promote 0

Champion 2 - Crystal 1: demote 1, promote 1

Crystal 2 - Silver 2: demote 1, promote 2

Silver 3: demote 0, promote 2

Bronze - Bronze 3: demote 0, promote 3

Players will be notified about the sign-up period for February's Clan War League going live, via an in-game notification. This will be a two-day period wherein clans can sign up to participate in the league.

At the end of the 48-hour sign-up period, groups of five clans in each will be created. Over eight days, these five clans will battle it out until a victor emerges.

