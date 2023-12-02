Clash of Clans: Super Troops tier list

The introduction of Super Troops in Clash of Clans has added a layer of intensity to the game. As players seek to optimize their armies and dominate the virtual battlefield, understanding the hierarchy of Super Troops becomes paramount. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each Super Troop is crucial for those who want to achieve success in the title.

The tier list ranks different Super Troops and provides valuable insights into the current meta, allowing players to make informed decisions when selecting units for their armies.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Super Troops in Clash of Clans in a tier list

S tier

The Super Troops in the S tier stand as a testament to unparalleled versatility and dominance on the Clash of Clans battlefield. These elite units boast exceptional abilities, excelling in farming armies, mismatch attacks, and Clan War Leagues.

Here's a list of S-tier Super Troops in Clash of Clans:

Super Barbarian

Super Archer

Sneaky Goblin

Super Bowler

Super Barbarian's prowess lies in farming armies and mismatch attacks. Meanwhile, Super Archer, with its proficiency in bomb clone attacks and rage spells, stands out as a versatile force on the battlefield.

A tier

The Super Troops in the A tier showcase formidable prowess but are not as viable as their counterparts in the previous level. Despite not reaching the god-tier status, these units demand skilled execution and strategic finesse.

The Super Troops who fall under the A tier are listed below:

Super Wall Breaker

Rocket Balloon

Super Wizard

Super Minions

Super Hog Rider

Super Wall Breaker showcases versatility in different attacks, while Rocket Balloon excels in both offense and defense, making it a valuable asset in Clan War Leagues.

B tier

The Super Troops in the B tier have good combat skills, but they also come with multiple weaknesses.

The B tier includes the following Super Troops:

Super Dragon

Super Witch

The Super Dragon, despite being useful in specific scenarios at Town Hall 15, experienced a notable nerf (hit-point reduction), affecting its overall effectiveness.

The Super Witch, although prevalent at lower Town Halls, particularly in Smash-style attacks, tends to lose its utility at higher Town Hall levels.

C tier

The C-tier Super Troops demand an even higher level of commitment and strategic planning from players. While boasting distinctive abilities, these units lack the brute force or adaptability of their higher-tier counterparts. However, in the hands of a skilled player, they can hold their own against various opponents.

The C tier features the following Super Troops:

Inferno Dragon

Ice Hound

Super Miner

The Inferno Dragon's vulnerability to Archer Towers and Seeking Air Mines prevents it from getting placed in higher tiers. Meanwhile, the Ice Hound, with its 40 housing space, faces challenges during LavaLoon attacks.

The Super Miner, while capable of carrying a bomb, has not gained widespread usage in regular attacks, making it a more niche option.

D tier

The D-tier Super Troops struggle to find meaningful roles within the current Clash of Clans meta.

There are two Super Troops that come under this category. They are listed below:

Super Giant

Super Valkyrie

Despite its potential as a tanky troop, the Super Giant has struggled to carve out a distinct role in the evolving Clash of Clans meta.

Super Valkyrie, on the other hand, excels primarily in defensive situations in Clash of Clans. Its recent nerf, which decreased the radius of its rage spells, and other adjustments have made the unit less reliable.