Clash of Clans balance changes (September update): All buffs and nerfs explained

The upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes for the September update have been revealed by the developers on their official X account. In a recent post, they mentioned a link to a subreddit containing all the upcoming adjustments to various troops and Hero Equipment.

Notably, the more frequently used Hero Equipment such as Giant Gauntlet and Frozen Arrow are heavily nerfed, while the least used Hero Equipment like Barbarian Puppet and Archer Puppet are buffed with added abilities to boost their efficiency in battle.

This article highlights the details of the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes.

All buffs in Clash of Clans balance changes (September update)

1) Earthquake Boots

Damage increases across certain levels, with significant boosts in HP. The details are given below:

Damage at Level 9-11: 35% to 40%

Damage at Level 12-14: 40% to 50%

Damage at Level 15-17: 45% to 55%

Damage at Level 18: 50% to 60%

HP increase at Level 13: 1140 to 1200

HP increase at Level 14: 1295 to 1500

HP increase at Level 15: 1449 to 1800

HP increase at Level 16: 1604 to 2100

HP increase at Level 17: 1758 to 2300

HP increase at Level 18: 1913 to 2500

Damage Radius for all level increased from 6 tiles to 8 tiles

2) Barbarian Puppet

HP increase and ability duration will be boosted across certain levels in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

HP increase at Level 13: 1520 to 1596

HP increase at Level 14: 1726 to 1898

HP increase at Level 15: 1932 to 2222

HP increase at Level 16: 2138 to 2458

HP increase at Level 17: 2344 to 2812

HP increase at Level 18: 2550 to 3060

Ability duration for all levels increased from 10.0s to 20.0s

Spawn rate is added for all levels, which means 5 mini Barbarians will be spawned every 0.5s

3) Archer Puppet

New Invisibility Duration ability added for mini Archers:

Duration for Level 1-2: 3.5s

Duration for Level 3-5: 4s

Duration for Level 6-8: 4.5s

Duration for Level 9-11: 5s

Duration for Level 12-14: 5.5s

Duration for Level 15-17: 6s

Duration for Level 18: 6.5s

Spawn rate is added for all levels, which means 5 mini Archers will be spawned every 1s

4) Life Gem

Max HP will increase across all levels to provide better durability in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

Max HP increase for Level 1-2: 275 to 330

Max HP increase for Level 3-5: 350 to 420

Max HP increase for Level 6-8: 425 to 510

Max HP increase for Level 9-11: 500 to 600

Max HP increase for Level 12-14: 575 to 690

Max HP increase for Level 15-17: 650 to 780

Max HP increase for Level 18: 725 to 870

5) Rocket Spear

The number of spears thrown at various levels will be increased in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

At Level 1-8: 5 to 7

At Level 9-17: 6 to 8

At Level 18-26: 7 to 9

At Level 27: 8 to 10

All nerfs in the Clash of Clans balance changes for the September update

Troop stat adjustments (Image via Supercell)

1) Giant Gauntlet

Reductions in self-healing, DPS, and incoming damage reduction across several levels. Its details are given below:

Level 20 Self Healing: 37 to 36 (-3%)

Level 21 Self Healing: 38 to 37 (-3%)

Level 22 Self Healing: 39 to 37 (-5%)

Level 23 Self Healing: 40 to 38 (-5%)

Level 24 Self Healing: 41 to 38 (-7%)

Level 25 Self Healing: 42 to 39 (-7%)

Level 26 Self Healing: 43 to 39 (-9%)

Level 27 Self Healing: 44 to 40 (-9%)

Level 19 DPS: 140 to 137 (-2%)

Level 20 DPS: 145 to 140 (-3%)

Level 21 DPS: 150 to 142 (-5%)

Level 22 DPS: 155 to 145 (-6%)

Level 23 DPS: 160 to 147 (-8%)

Level 24 DPS: 165 to 150 (-9%)

Level 25 DPS: 170 to 152 (-11%)

Level 26 DPS: 175 to 155 (-11%)

Level 27 DPS: 180 to 160 (-11%)

Level 21-22 Incoming Damage Reduction: 50% to 45% (-10%)

Level 24-26 Incoming Damage Reduction: 55% to 50% (-9%)

Level 27 Incoming Damage Reduction: 60% to 55% (-8%)

2) Spiky Ball

The number of times the ball bounces will be reduced across all levels in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

For level 1-2: -1

For level 3-5: -3

For level 6-11: -2

For level 12-27: -1

3) Frozen Arrow

Frost percentages reduced across all levels, decreasing its slowing effect in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

Level 1-2: 30% to 25% (-17%)

Level 3-5: 35% to 30% (-14%)

Level 6-8: 40% to 35% (-13%)

Level 9-11: 45% to 37% (-18%)

Level 12-14: 50% to 40% (-20%)

Level 15-17: 55% to 45% (-18%)

Level 18-20: 60% to 50% (-17%)

Level 21-23: 65% to 55% (-15%)

Level 24-26: 70% to 60% (-14%)

Level 27: 75% to 65% (-13%)

4) Overgrowth Spell

Duration and radius will be reduced in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes, limiting its area control:

Duration Reduced in Level 2: 24s to 23s (-4%)

Duration Reduced in Level 3: 26s to 24s (-8%)

Duration Reduced in Level 4: 28s to 25s (-11%)

Radius Reduced for all levels: 7 Tiles to 6 Tiles (-14%)

5) Haste Vial

Duration decreased across all levels, reducing the speed boost it provides:

Levels 1-2 Duration: 9.0s to 7.0s (-22%)

Levels 3-5 Duration: 9.5s to 7.5s (-21%)

Levels 6-8 Duration: 10.0s to 8.0s (-20%)

Levels 9-11 Duration: 10.5s to 8.5s (-19%)

Levels 12-14 Duration: 11.0s to 9s (-18%)

Levels 15-17 Duration: 11.5s to 9.5s (-17%)

Levels 18 Duration: 12.0s to 10.0s (-17%)

Upcoming September update features (Image via Supercell)

6) Eternal Tome

Duration of invulnerability will be reduced across all levels in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes:

Level 6 Duration: 5.50s to 5.25s (-5%)

Level 7 Duration: 5.75s to 5.50s (-4%)

Level 8 Duration: 6.00s to 5.75s (-4%)

Level 9 Duration: 7.00s to 6.50s (-7%)

Level 10 Duration: 7.20s to 6.60s (-8%)

Level 11 Duration: 7.40s to 6.70s (-9%)

Level 12 Duration: 8.00s to 7.00s (-13%)

Level 13 Duration: 8.20s to 7.10s (-13%)

Level 14 Duration: 8.40s to 7.20s (-14%)

Level 15 Duration: 9.00s to 7.50s (-17%)

Level 16 Duration: 9.10s to 7.60s (-16%)

Level 17 Duration: 9.20s to 7.70s (-16%)

Level 18 Duration: 9.50s to 8.0s (-16%)

7) Valkyrie

HP reduced at Level 11 by 7%, changing it from 2800 to 2600.

8) Druid

Healing targets of Druid will be reduced from four to three in the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes.

9) Super Barbarian

DPS reduced at Level 12 by 4% from 260 to 250, slightly weakening its attack power.

10) Healing Tome

Duration for healing Grand Warden will be reduced for the Healing Tome:

Level 1-2 Duration: 16.0s to 15.0s (-6%)

Level 3-5 Duration: 17.5s to 16.0s (-9%)

Level 6-8 Duration: 19.0s to 17.0s (-11%)

Level 9-11 Duration: 20.5s to 18.0s (-12%)

Level 12-14 Duration: 22.0s to 19.0s (-14%)

Level 15-17 Duration: 23.5s to 19.5s (-17%)

Level 18 Duration: 25.0s to 20.0s (-20%)

11) Hog Rider Puppet

In the upcoming Clash of Clans balance changes, the number of hogs spawned will be reduced across several levels:

At Levels 3-5: 6 to 5 (-17%)

At Levels 6-8: 7 to 6

At Levels 9-11: 9 to 7

At Levels 12-14: 11 to 8

At Levels 15-17: 11 to 9

At Levels 18: 13 to 11

12) Rage Gem

Damage boost percentages will be reduced across all levels to lower its impact in Clash of Clans balance changes:

At Level 1-2: 20% to 15%

At Level 3-5: 25% to 20%

At Level 6-8: 30% to 25%

At Level 9-11: 35% to 30%

At Level 12-14: 40% to 35%

