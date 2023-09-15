Clash of Clans Chess Challenge puzzles solutions: Get free 1.75 million Gold and Elixir

Supercell’s collaboration with Chess.com is in full swing, and Chess fever has taken over Clash of Clans. New Chess King and Queen alongside scenery is available in the game. The developers have also brought in a new Chess Challenge that allows you to fill your coffers with free 1.75 million Gold and Elixir by solving simple puzzles.

The new campaign kicked off on September 14, 2023, and will run for a fortnight to conclude on September 28, 2023. The event features three separate puzzles, each sequentially offering 250k, 500k, and a million Gold and Elixir.

Given the complexity of certain Chess puzzles, we have the solutions to them in the following section.

Clash of Clans Chess Challenge: Solutions to all Chess Puzzles

You can find the desired solution by searching the page for the string of four characters. (Image via Supercell)

Since the exact set of Chess puzzles may vary for the players, we have outlined the solutions for all of them you might encounter. You need to simply follow the specified moves to get the rewards.

You can search for the puzzles you are facing by manually scanning through the section or string of code displayed on the top side of the puzzle representing the opponent's move. However, this is not possible in situations where only a single move is to be played.

Clash of Clans Chess Puzzle Solutions for free 250,000 Gold

1) Capture the Queen in two moves (E8F7)

2) Stop the promotion in two moves (G8H7)

3) Win the game in two moves (H8G8)

4) Win a rook in two moves (H8G8)

5) Find the best way to deal with Check

6) Prevent Checkmate in one move

7) Win the game in one move

8) Win a piece for free in one move

9) Checkmate in one move

10) Checkmate in one move

Clash of Clans Chess Puzzle Solutions for free 500,000 Gold

1) Surrender your Queen to win two moves (A8D8)

2) Win the game in two moves (B4A5)

3) Capture the Queen within two moves (C8D8)

4) Checkmate in two moves (D7B8)

5) Win the game in two moves (E7F8)

6) Win the game in two moves (E8D8)

7) Checkmate in two moves (E8E7)

8) Capture the Queen in two moves (G7H6)

9) Capture the Bishop to win in two moves (G8F7)

10) Capture the Queen in two moves (H8G8)

Clash of Clans Chess Puzzle Solutions for free 1,000,000 Gold

1) Checkmate in two moves (B7C6)

2) Win the game in two moves (B8A8)

3) Checkmate in two moves (B8C7)

4) Win the game in two moves (E6D5)

5) Win the game in two moves (H1G1)

Steps to participate in Clash of Clans Chess Challenge to receive 1.75 million Gold and Elixir for free

You can follow these steps to get free 1.75 million Gold and Elixir from the Clash of Clans Chess Challenge.

Expand Tweet

Step 1: Click this link to head to the Chess Challenge in any web browser.

Step 2: Use the solutions offered in the previous section and complete all three puzzles.

Step 3: Finally, click the claim button, the game will automatically open, and you will receive the rewards.

Since you have the puzzle solutions, obtaining 1.75 million Gold and Elixir will not take long. Thus, it is advisable not to miss out on this opportunity.