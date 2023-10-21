Clash of Clans Clan Games: All rewards and how to unlock

Clan Games is a highly anticipated Clash of Clans event that brings clans together in a week-long challenge to earn rewards and Clan XP. From October 22 to 28, 2023, clashers will have another opportunity to participate.

Excelling in Clan Games needs cooperation. Each member's efforts contribute to the clan's total points, determining the tier of rewards the clan will receive in Clash of Clans. In October 2023, players can individually earn a maximum of 4000 points, while the threshold for bonus rewards is set at 4000 points.

In this article, we'll closely look at the enticing rewards available in this month's Clan Games in Clash of Clans.

Six tiers of rewards in Clash of Clans for the month of October

Expand Tweet

Tier 1

To obtain one of the rewards listed below, your clan must accumulate 3000 Clan Games points. The rewards are

30% Elixir of your maximum Elixir storage

Gems x 20

Training Potion x 1

Your clan will also be rewarded with 20 Clan XP.

Tier 2

Acquiring one of these rewards requires your clan to stack up 7500 Clan Games points.

40% Gold of your maximum Gold storage

Power Potion x 1

Clock Tower Potion x 1

Moreover, 40 Clan XP will be rewarded to your clan.

Tier 3

Your clan needs to accumulate 12000 Clan Games points for you to get a reward from the three mentioned below and 60 Clan XP for the clan:

Wall Ring x 4

Research Potion x 1

Gems x 40

Tier 4

Your clan must rack up 18000 Clan Games points for you to get one of these rewards

70% Elixir of your maximum Elixir storage

Super Potion x 1

Shovel of Obstacles x 1

Your clan will also be rewarded with 80 Clan XP.

Tier 5

To obtain one of the rewards listed below, your clan must accumulate 30000 Clan Games points.

90% Dark Elixir of your maximum Dark Elixir storage / Resource Potion x 2

Rune of Builder Gold x 1

Builder Potion x 2

Also, your clan gets 100 Clan XP.

Tier 6

Your clan must accumulate 50000 Clan Games points so you can get one of these rewards

Book of Building x 1

Rune of Gold x 1

Gems x 100

Your clan also gets 120 Clan XP.

As you embark on this month's Clan Games, may your Clan rise to the challenge, conquer the tasks, and claim the well-deserved rewards in Clash of Clans.