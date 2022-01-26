How to unlock pets in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans developers have again proved to all the clashers that they are fully dedicated to providing quality content and frequent updates to keep us engaged. They recently added another line of troops known as pets. Pets are units that can be assigned to different heroes.

Pets provide support to heroes and other troops in an attack. There are four different kinds of pets in the game at the moment. In this article, players will learn all about pets and their abilities.

A look at the Pets in Clash of Clans

Every hero in Clash of Clans has their pet assigned to them. These pets support them in battle and can be deployed alongside their respective heroes. Pets are immortal units that have to be summoned only once. They do not require regeneration time when killed and are available all the time except when upgraded. Each pet has its unique ability as well.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!



At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETSMighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETS 🐾 Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. https://t.co/rHbNpTqvvQ

1) L.A.S.S.I

L.A.S.S.I (Image via Supercell)

In-game description of L.A.S.S.I in Clash of Clans:

"The trustiest hound to ever roam the village proper, L.A.S.S.I chases enemies with unrelenting fury. Unless they fly, in which case she just observes them intently."

L.A.S.S.I is the first pet that can be unlocked from the pet house. It is automatically unlocked once the pet house is built. The L.A.S.S.I prioritize a target within 2.5 tiles of the hero it is paired with.

If the hero gets knocked out, L.A.S.S.I will behave like a troop with no preferred target. It will attack the nearest building nearby enemy units. L.A.S.S.I has 10 levels at the moment and its special ability is to jump over the walls.

2) Electro Owl

Electro Owl (Image via YouTube/LadyB)

In-game description of Electro Owl in Clash of Clans:

"Electro Owl zaps enemy defenses into dust from great distance. He's mostly made of feathers though, so better keep him well protected!"

Electro Owl is the second pet that can be unlocked from the pet house. It is unlocked once players upgrade the pet house to level 2.

The Electro Owl attacks with chain lightning. This chain lightning deals damage by hitting two targets, doing 80% of the primary damage to the second target. Electro Owl does not trigger traps but can be affected if a nearby troop triggers them.

3) Mighty Yak

Mighty Yak (Image via Supercell)

In-game description of Mighty Yak in Clash of Clans:

"Built like a Siege Machine, the Mighty Yak has a knack for knocking down walls it comes in contact with. It also flies into a rage if you knock out its companion."

Mighty Yak is the third pet that can be unlocked from the pet house. It is unlocked once players upgrade the pet house to level 3. It has very high health and damages walls (like Siege Machines).

Every time the Mighty Yak moves, once it is in contact with other buildings, it will ram into it and deal a first strike once it stops. When the hero it is assigned to is knocked out, it will rage and deal extra damage while moving faster for the next 8 seconds.

4) Unicorn

Unicorn (Image via Supercell)

In-game description of Unicorn in Clash of Clans:

"Unicorns have severe trust issues, but overcoming them with love and patience is totally worth it. They'll heal up any minor or major scrapes as well as any Healer!"

Unicorn is the last pet to be unlocked from the pet house. It is unlocked once players upgrade the pet house to level 4.

Unicorn heals the hero it is assigned to. Unlike healers, Unicorn can heal both air and ground units. It also heals both Heroes and non-Heroes at the same rate.

