Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass: List of all rewards

A new Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass has made its way into the game, marking the arrival of the Wild West Season. It gives the users access to several special rewards, the main highlight being the Hero Skin Wild West Warden. Individuals must complete various tasks to accumulate challenge points and progress through the pass.

Like always, there will also be a free variant of the pass available, which several users can benefit from. In the meantime, those who are willing to purchase the pass will have to shell out $6.99 to complete the upgrade.

All details about the Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass are provided in the following section.

List of all rewards in Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass

The Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass will remain active for the entire month (Image via Clash of Clans)

Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass was added on June 1, 2024, and will be available till June 30, 2024. As always, a variety of rewards are up for grabs, and users can progress through the different tiers to get the items.

Trending

Since the premium cosmetics and the Hero Skin Wild West Warden are only available to those who upgrade the pass, interested users can spend money to upgrade the pass.

Details of the rewards (Image via Clash of Clans)

The following are the specifics about all the rewards present in the Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass:

Free rewards

40 Points: 2x Training Potion

2x Training Potion 120 Points: Clock Tower Potion

Clock Tower Potion 200 Points: 500 Capital Gold

500 Capital Gold 280 Points: Builder Star Jar

Builder Star Jar 360 Points: Resource Potion

Resource Potion 460 Points: Research Potion

Research Potion 580 Points: Super Potion

Super Potion 700 Points: Power Potion

Power Potion 820 Points: Hero Potion

Hero Potion 940 Points: 1000 Capital Gold

1000 Capital Gold 1080 Points: 1,000,000 Gold

1,000,000 Gold 1240 Points: 1,000,000 Elixir

1,000,000 Elixir 1400 Points: 1,000,000 Builder Gold

1,000,000 Builder Gold 1560 Points: 1,000,000 Builder Elixir

1,000,000 Builder Elixir 1720 Points: 10,000 Dark Elixir

10,000 Dark Elixir 1880 Points: 2,000,000 Gold

2,000,000 Gold 2040 Points: 2,000,000 Elixir

2,000,000 Elixir 2200 Points: 1500 Capital Gold

1500 Capital Gold 2400 Points: 20,000 Dark Elixir

20,000 Dark Elixir 2600 Points: Book of Heroes

Paid Rewards

0 Points: Hero Skin Wild West Warden

Hero Skin Wild West Warden 40 Points: 1 Gem Donations

1 Gem Donations 80 Points: 10% Training Boost

10% Training Boost 120 Points: 10% Research Boost

10% Research Boost 160 Points: 10% Builder Boost

10% Builder Boost 200 Points: Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 10,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 100,000)

Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 10,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 100,000) 240 Points: Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 4,000,000)

Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 4,000,000) 280 Points: Pet Potion

Pet Potion 320 Points: Book of Fighting

Book of Fighting 360 Points: 2x Power Potions

2x Power Potions 400 Points: Auto Forge Slot

Auto Forge Slot 460 Points: 2x Hero Potions

2x Hero Potions 520 Points: 5x Wall Rings

5x Wall Rings 580 Points: Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 15,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 150,000)

Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 15,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 150,000) 640 Points: Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 6,000,000)

Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 6,000,000) 700 Points: 2x Season Bank Multiplier

2x Season Bank Multiplier 760 Points: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier

4x Builder Bank Multiplier 820 Points: 15% Training Boost

15% Training Boost 880 Points: 15% Research Boost

15% Research Boost 940 Points: 15% Builder Boost

15% Builder Boost 1000 Points: Rune of Gold

Rune of Gold 1080 Points: Rune of Elixir

Rune of Elixir 1160 Points: Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 20,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 200,000)

Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 20,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 200,000) 1240 Points: Bigger Season Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 8,000,000)

Bigger Season Bank (Builder Gold and Elixir Bank size = 8,000,000) 1320 Points: 2000 Capital Gold

2000 Capital Gold 1400 Points: Rune of Builder Gold

Rune of Builder Gold 1480 Points: 20% Training Boost

20% Training Boost 1560 Points: 20% Research Boost

20% Research Boost 1640 Points: 20% Builder Boost

20% Builder Boost 1720 Points: Rune of Builder Elixir

Rune of Builder Elixir 1800 Points: Book of Spells

Book of Spells 1880 Points: Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 30,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 300,000)

Bigger Season Bank (Gold and Elixir Season Bank size = 30,000,000 and Dark Elixir = 300,000) 1960 Points: Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold, Elixir Bank size increases to 10,000,000)

Bigger Builder Bank (Builder Gold, Elixir Bank size increases to 10,000,000) 2040 Points: 5x Wall Ring

5x Wall Ring 2120 Points: Rune of Dark Elixir

Rune of Dark Elixir 2200 Points: Builder Potion

Builder Potion 2300 Points: Book of Heroes

Book of Heroes 2400 Points: Shovel of Obstacles

Shovel of Obstacles 2500 Points: Capital Gold

Capital Gold 2600 Points: Book of Building

Players who actively play the game will likely be able to accumulate the required number of challenge points to get all the possible rewards in the Clash of Clans June 2024 Gold Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback