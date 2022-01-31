Clash of Clans Clan War League Update: Time, downtime rewards and more

The Clan War aspect of Clash of Clans has enjoyed widespread popularity ever since the game first hit players' screens. Capitalizing on this, the developers released a related game mode in 2018 in the Version 11 update of the game, known as Clan War Leagues.

Since that update, Clan War Leagues has gained a reputation as a highly engaging game mode spawning its own mini-leagues and pro players. Supercell, the developers of Clash of Clans, announced that they would be making changes to Clan War Leagues for February. Read on for all the details on the same.

February Clan War League Update in Clash of Clans

In a recent tweet on the official Clash of Clans handle, the developers said a maintenance break would be put in place shortly to update the game on the planned changes to February's Clan War leagues.

Many unofficial Clash of Clans forums were abuzz with rumours about these changes, and this is a confirmation of the same, with more details coming soon.

One of the hottest rumours was reducing the bracket size from 6 Clans to 5, and the developers have confirmed the same here. Players will be awarded 2 Extra Bonus League Medals (like the ones that Clan Leaders award to players on their roster), and additional War Loot to compensate for the reduction.

This will also create a situation where getting promoted will be easier and vice versa to help further make Clan War Leagues fun for everyone. Changes to promotion demotion rules are currently for February only. It remains to be seen if these changes will be made permanent after the end of this month's leagues.

Promotion/demotion rules for February are:

Champion: demote 1, promote 0

Champion 2 - Crystal 1: demote 1, promote 1

Crystal 2 - Silver 2: demote 1, promote 2

Silver 3: demote 0, promote 2

Bronze - Bronze 3: demote 0, promote 3.

Clan War Leagues are held in every Clash of Clans season, almost consistently in the same time frame. A two-day sign-up period will begin once the maintenance is completed and February's leagues formally start.

After the clan signs up, they will be placed in a group with seven other clans in the same league. The Clans will battle it out for the top spot over the next eight days. The scale of rewards increases with every higher league.

