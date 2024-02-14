Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event: how to participate, dates, rewards, and more explained

For the Lunar New Year, Supercell is inviting players to take part in the exciting Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event. This release offers several attractive rewards and also includes a giveaway by the developers. The beginning and end dates of the event, its registration information, and a detailed breakdown of the bonuses it offers will all be covered in this guide.

With that in mind, here's how to participate in it.

How to participate in the Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event

Clash of Clans Dragon Festival event Bonus Track (Image via Supercell)

All players can easily participate in the Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event for free. You only need to keep playing the game and work toward finishing the Dragon Festival Bonus Track to do that. Players at Town Hall 8 and up can access this track, which provides a set of goals and tasks to complete in-game throughout the event period.

Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge start and end dates

At 9:59 pm UTC (11:59 pm Helsinki time) on February 14, 2024, the Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event will start. After going on for a few days, it will end at 8:00 am UTC (10:00 am Helsinki time) on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

All Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event rewards

Rewards in the Clash of Clans Red Community Challenge event (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Red Envelope Community Challenge event is appealing because of the tempting prizes it offers winners. After finishing the Dragon Festival Bonus Track, you will immediately be entered into a pool. Subsequently, winners will be chosen at random to receive the following rewards:

10,000 Gems: A whopping 10,000 gems will be awarded to one lucky player, giving them plenty of resources to improve their Clash of Clans experience. Bundle of Hammers: A bundle including the Hammer of Heroes, Hammer of Spells, Hammer of Building, and Hammer of Fighting will be given to two players. These strong objects are essential resources for boosting heroes' powers, strengthening defenses, and quickening buildings. Bundle of Skins: Dragon King, Dragon Queen, Lunar King, and Lunar Queen skins are among the special skins that two lucky players can apply to their in-game avatars. These gorgeous cosmetics highlight players' skills on the battlefield and give their armies a hint of regality. Bundle of Ores: A bundle containing 2,000 Shiny Ore, 500 Glowy Ore, and 100 Starry Ore will be given to five players. These valuable resources offer a tactical edge in combat and are necessary for creating and improving various in-game buildings as well as items.

The event also has a thrilling worldwide milestone fans can try to reach. Brand-new 200 additional Dragon Medals will be awarded to players should they manage to gather 666 billion Red Envelopes during the event. The URL to redeem these extra awards will be provided on Clash of Clans' official social media pages, so keep an eye out for it.