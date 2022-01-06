Skeleton Spell in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

Clash of Clans has introduced us to a number of elements that can be used to aid the troops in a battle. Spells are one of them. There are two types of spells- Elixir Spells and Dark Spells. There are 12 spells in the game at the moment.

In this article, players are going to learn about the Skeleton Spell, a Dark Spell that was released on May 19, 2016.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Have you tried it out yet? Share your tips below! Unveil the secrets of the Skeleton Spell with @PowerbangGaming Have you tried it out yet? Share your tips below! youtu.be/1A6rIplCBCE Unveil the secrets of the Skeleton Spell with @PowerbangGaming! 👀 Have you tried it out yet? Share your tips below! youtu.be/1A6rIplCBCE

Diving into Clash of Clans' Skeleton Spell

"Summon an army of skeletons anywhere on the battlefield! Put a few extra swords when and where you need them most. Skeletons do not trigger traps."

Skeleton Spell is the 4th Dark Spell available in the game and can be unlocked by upgrading the Dark Spell Factory to level 4. This can be done once a player reaches Town Hall level 9.

When this spell is cast, many skeletons are spawned in the deployed area inside the spell radius. The skeletons are very weak and have low Hit Points, but they provide a great distraction when attacking. When paired with multiple skeleton spells or other spells, they can be very effective.

There are currently 7 levels of the Skeleton Spell. Skeleton Spell and Bat Spell are the only spells that don't affect troops or buildings, but rather spawn troops.

Statistics of Skeleton Spell

11 Skeletons are spawned at the base level at a cost of 110 Dark Elixir. Skeletons spawned from a Skeleton Spell only target ground troops. They have a movement speed of 24 (TMS) and Attack Speed of 1s. The skeletons deal 25 damage per second and have 30 Hit Points at base level. 18 skeletons are spawned when the skeleton spell reaches max level.

It takes 3 minutes to brew a Skeleton Spell. The bonus feature of the skeleton spell would be not triggering the traps, just like how skeletons spawned by witches do not activate them.

In conclusion, Skeleton Spell is a very good spell at high levels. At low levels, it can be used well as a distraction or for drawing out Clan Castle troops. Skeleton Spells could be very effective against single-target Inferno Towers. Skeletons distract the Inferno Tower while other troops finish it off. However, multiple Inferno Towers negate this spell very quickly.

