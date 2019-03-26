Clash of Clans Update: Everything you need to know about the spring update 2019

Anjan Mazumdar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 26 Mar 2019, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Clash of Clans

Facing difficulty for its existence, the ultimate strategy game Clash Of Clans is up with an update. The update has targeted many major things and will come up with some awesome gaming surprises. The Supercell team has revealed the updates and the date. So, let's see what Supercell has in their next update.

SEASON CHALLENGE:

This update brings you an event, which is quite similar to Clan Games but you won't need a clan to participate in it. You don't need to choose any particular challenge instead you can complete the challenges which will be already available for you and the game will track your progress.

There are two types of these challenges; one is the daily challenge, which refreshes every day and other is the monthly challenge which will refresh every week. To access this feature, the game will have dedicated button from where you can access the mission status and activities and no matter how you play, Supercell has challenges for every level.

The level keeps rising as you complete tasks and has rewards at different levels. Now, Clash Of Clans has created two different levels of rewards:

1. Silver Tier, which will include tons of resources, magic items, and potions. The silver tier will also give access to Season Bank, which will store the same amount of loot which you collected from attacking other villages in the current season. The Gold and Elixir loot up to 5,000,000 and dark elixir up to 50,000 can be collected from the bank as the season ends.

2. Gold Tier, will give you a lot more rewards than the Silver Tier and you will have access to the complete season bank, which means you can collect up to 25,000,000 gold and elixir and up to 250,000 of dark elixir. You can also do "1 gem donations" as you upgrade to gold and you also get boosts on building, training, brewing and laboratory time and cost. This isn't all you can also get a monthly HERO SKIN if you complete the whole challenge.

HERO SKIN: Yes, Supercell is adding hero skins to the game which will be accessible only for the gold tier holders. In the first month, Gladiator Skin will be released. The skins will be permanent and can be switched between if you have plenty of them.

GLADIATOR SKIN

Other than these, the team has decided to cut the time and cost of Building and laboratory updates, up to and including Townhall 10. For Townhall 12 players, few troops and buildings will be receiving further updates. The cost-cutting on training expensive troops has been also done in this update, which will now result in showing up rare troops like Dragons, Pekka, Electro Dragons, and more.

Advertisement

The Release Date: The release date for the update is kept on 1st April and we are hoping for a better version of the game.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda